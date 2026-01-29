Weirds Things About Rand Paul And Wife Kelley's Marriage We Can't Ignore

The story goes that Rand Paul and Kelley Ashby Paul first met at a backyard oyster roast hosted by a mutual friend in 1989, after Kelley's date for the evening left her high and dry. Initially, however, Kelley wasn't exactly charmed. "I kind of blew him off a little bit because I thought he was about eighteen," she told Vogue in 2013 about their chance encounter. Imagine her surprise when she learned that he was actually a medical school graduate, completing an ophthalmology internship at Georgia Baptist Medical Center. As fate would have it, Rand got the opportunity to flex his medical skills when part of the decking at the oyster roast suddenly collapsed, injuring many of the party guests. According to the Daily Mail, Rand immediately got to work, tending to the wounded and simultaneously impressing Kelley. And the rest is simply history — well, sort of.

As reported by Vogue, during the beginning stage of their courtship, Rand entertained not only Kelley but a few other women as well. As one might imagine, Kelley grew tired of the crowded dynamic and put her high-heeled foot down, issuing a no-nonsense ultimatum in the cafeteria of the hospital where Rand was working. "It was a really killer outfit," Kelley recalled about the look she chose for the occasion.

Next order of business: changing her new beau's name. According to Kelley, it wasn't long before she decided that Randy, born Randal Howard Paul, should start going by Rand instead. "I remember thinking, your name just does not fit you. You don't seem like a Randy. And I started calling him Rand and he liked it," she told CNN's Dana Bash during an interview in April 2015. (File that one under the untold truth of Rand Paul.)