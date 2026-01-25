Tragic Details About Charlie Puth

Charlie Puth was something of a precocious talent. He started learning his instrument of choice, the piano, when he was 4 years old, and by age 10, he was performing in a jazz ensemble at Count Basie Theatre's Cool School in Red Bank, New Jersey. In fact, he made his first album, a festive collection titled "Have a Very Charlie Christmas," when he was in still in sixth grade! Sadly, many of his peers used his skills as a stick against him.

Indeed, speaking to The Independent in 2016, Puth revealed he was constantly bullied at school. "It was mostly verbal, like name-calling and such, the verbal stuff was massive amounts of discouragement like, 'How could you remotely think you could make it in this industry?'" Although the "Light Switch" singer paid little attention to their words, he couldn't ignore his tormentors when they got physical.

"They would team up against me so bad and they would kick me in a place that wouldn't feel fantastic and I would need to throw up and they would then say I was pretending to throw up," Puth explained before adding that many of these bullies have since tried to become his friend. "I am pretty civil with everybody because I hate bad energy but it makes me so uncomfortable. So I just say, 'it's nice to see you, OK I'm going to leave now.'"