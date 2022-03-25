Charlie Puth Makes A Head-Turning Revelation About His Love Life

On Wiz Khalifa's 2015 song "See You Again," fresh-faced newcomer Charlie Puth appeared as the track's featured artist. The song introduced the world to Puth's smooth voice and knack for melody. "See You Again" was an absolute smash and kept Puth's name at the number one spot on the Billboard Hot 100 for 12 weeks, tying the record for a rap single and staying on top until it was dethroned by Lil Nas X's "Old Town Road" in 2019. The song also earned Puth his first three Grammy nominations. As a solo artist, Puth released his debut album "Nine Track Mind" in 2016, and followed up his debut with "Voicenotes" in 2018, per Genius. Outside of his own music, Puth continued to pen songs for other artists, including Pitbull, Jason Derulo, and Maroon 5, per Billboard.

Puth has become well-known for revealing how to craft a hit song. Similar to Derulo, Puth used the music-focused social media app TikTok to grow his fan base by showing his creative process. Puth has built an impressive following on the platform, with over 13 million followers on the app as of March 2022. His content showcases a mix of Puth creating music in the studio and showing off his perfect pitch in catchy viral videos.

However, not all of the singer's processes are fun-loving, as Puth recently posted an unexpectedly emotional video about a past relationship that inspired his upcoming single.