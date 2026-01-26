11 Celeb Parents Who Have Been Accused Of Inappropriate Behavior By Their Kids

His affair with teenage Soon-Yi Previn, adopted daughter of his then-paramour Mia Farrow, seriously bruised the reputation of comedian and filmmaker Woody Allen. That affair torpedoed his relationship with Farrow, with Allen and Previn subsequently getting married; those circumstances are among the strange facts about Allen's marriage. In the midst of all that drama, in 1992, Farrow accused Allen of molesting their adopted daughter, Dylan. Allen has consistently denied his ex's allegation, and an investigation determined that no charges would be filed.

More than 20 years later, Dylan — now known as Malone Farrow — wrote an open letter that was published in The New York Times, detailing her own allegations against Allen. She began by asking readers to single out their favorite Woody Allen film. "Before you answer," she continued, "You should know: when I was seven years old, Woody Allen took me by the hand and led me into a dim, closet-like attic on the second floor of our house. He told me to lay on my stomach and play with my brother's electric train set. Then he sexually assaulted me."

That was not a one-time occurrence, she claimed, but part of an ongoing pattern of molestation that Allen had concealed from her mother. "These things happened so often, so routinely, so skillfully hidden from a mother that would have protected me had she known, that I thought it was normal," she wrote. Allen responded with his own letter, also published in the Times. "Of course, I did not molest Dylan," he wrote, insisting her mother had "fabricated" the abuse, repeating the accusation to her so frequently that she eventually came to be brainwashed into believing it was true.

If you or someone you know may be the victim of child abuse, please contact the Childhelp National Child Abuse Hotline at 1-800-4-A-Child (1-800-422-4453) or contact their live chat services.