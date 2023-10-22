The Stunning Transformation Of Victoria Beckham From Childhood To 49

The world first learned about Victoria Beckham when she and four other women from England took the '90s by storm as members of the Spice Girls. The girl group's meteoric rise and ultimate disbanding became a legendary part of the decade, but it was only the beginning for Victoria. She linked up with husband and celebrated footballer David Beckham to become one of the most famous celebrity couples ever. While some may have considered her to be a WAG — wives and girlfriends of sports stars — following her peak Spice Girls days, Victoria showed she had exceptional entrepreneurial skills. Not that she spent all her time in board meetings, as the star was often spotted at the hottest events all around the globe.

Still, looking back across the years, Victoria has admitted that not every beauty choice held up to today's standards. In October 2022, she posted a TikTok video titled "My life in looks," using an audio clip to humorously show fans "How I feel about my past hair/makeup choices." Victoria approved of her eras with short red hair and a spiked brunette style. But as for her choppy platinum blonde cut from around 2007, she agreed with the audio, which simply said, "Absolutely not."

But despite managing to pretty much always look fabulous while working hard behind the scenes, Victoria unfortunately endured backlash and constant comments on her appearance no matter what was going on in her personal or professional life. This is Victoria Beckham's stunning transformation from childhood to 49 years old.