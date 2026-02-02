Jenna Bush Hager's Tragic Health Issues, Explained

Jenna Bush Hager has dealt with complex medical issues throughout her life. But unlike some celebrities who've kept secrets about their health, the former first daughter has never shied away from the bodily changes she's experienced.

In October 2025, the "Today with Jenna & Sheinelle" co-host opened up about entering perimenopause, which Web MD defines as the hormonal shift that occurs before a woman officially enters menopause. Initially, Hager waved off her symptoms, which can include fatigue, mood swings, and hot flashes, as side effects of her busy life. "I thought at first that it was related to work or being in my forties with more to worry about, my three little kids who I love, but no, it's very hormonal," she shared with People. She also revealed that her friends and peers, including her former "Today" co-host, Hoda Kotb, could relate to her plight. "I watched Hoda [Kotb] be like, 'I'm having a hot flash!'" she added.

You might not know that Hager has also suffered from a dislocated finger. She revealed this news on "Today with Jenna & Friends" in a segment that also included her twin sister, Barbara Bush. "Y'all may notice that I'm wearing a splint," Jenna shared in March 2025 (via Hello). "I unfortunately dislocated my middle finger." However, this wasn't Hager's first rodeo with hand injuries because she, as her X-rays revealed, had "a lot of hairline fractures." Unfortunately, these are far from the worst of her health woes.