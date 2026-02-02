Jenna Bush Hager's Tragic Health Issues, Explained
Jenna Bush Hager has dealt with complex medical issues throughout her life. But unlike some celebrities who've kept secrets about their health, the former first daughter has never shied away from the bodily changes she's experienced.
In October 2025, the "Today with Jenna & Sheinelle" co-host opened up about entering perimenopause, which Web MD defines as the hormonal shift that occurs before a woman officially enters menopause. Initially, Hager waved off her symptoms, which can include fatigue, mood swings, and hot flashes, as side effects of her busy life. "I thought at first that it was related to work or being in my forties with more to worry about, my three little kids who I love, but no, it's very hormonal," she shared with People. She also revealed that her friends and peers, including her former "Today" co-host, Hoda Kotb, could relate to her plight. "I watched Hoda [Kotb] be like, 'I'm having a hot flash!'" she added.
You might not know that Hager has also suffered from a dislocated finger. She revealed this news on "Today with Jenna & Friends" in a segment that also included her twin sister, Barbara Bush. "Y'all may notice that I'm wearing a splint," Jenna shared in March 2025 (via Hello). "I unfortunately dislocated my middle finger." However, this wasn't Hager's first rodeo with hand injuries because she, as her X-rays revealed, had "a lot of hairline fractures." Unfortunately, these are far from the worst of her health woes.
Jenna Bush Hager had an ectopic pregnancy and other surgeries
In March 2023, Jenna Bush Hager shared a pregnancy announcement we never would've expected. During an episode of "Today," Hager revealed that she's gone through an ectopic pregnancy, which occurs when "fertilized eggs implant outside of the uterus," per Cleveland Clinic. "I had one years ago before I got pregnant with Mila," Hager shared during a workout segment (via People). Although ectopic pregnancies can be treated with medication, they usually require surgical intervention, which was the case for Hager. Understandably, the surgery heightened her negative emotions. "Because I had to have surgery it felt really hard," she shared on "Today with Hoda & Jenna" (via Today).
Most ectopic pregnancies happen inside a person's fallopian tubes, but they can also occur inside of various organs. If left unaddressed, they have a high fatality rate, due to the risk of bleeding, alongside other serious complications. Fortunately for Hager, hers was caught early, allowing for her to get life-saving treatment. However, the situation negatively impacted her. "And so, I had sort of lost that part of me," she said. "But also as a woman, it was a really hard thing to go through." Fortunately, Hager was still able to later get pregnant and have her three children with her husband, Henry Chase Hager.
Hager has also had appendicitis and multiple C-sections, which isn't a serious illness, but can still be incredibly dangerous.