Before And After Pics Of Victoria Beckham Hint Those Plastic Surgery Rumors Aren't BS

Victoria Beckham has fought plastic surgery speculation tooth and nail, but she has hardly managed to convince anyone. Comparing old and recent photos show that Posh Spice has undergone a stunning transformation. Most obviously, her nose looks pretty different nowadays. As the 1997 photo seen on the left shows, Beckham's nose looked a bit wider compared to the 2025 picture. The tip of her nose also turned up a bit whereas her current nose looks straighter.

John Stanton & Samir Hussein/Getty

Despite the obvious changes, Beckham denied she ever had a rhinoplasty. "There's been a lot of people in the past that have said to me that I've had some kind of surgery on my nose. I have never, ever, ever, ever had anything. No, never," she said on the "Today" show in 2024. Instead, she attributed the changes to makeup tricks. "It's clever contouring," the beauty mogul said. Indeed, Beckham often shares makeup tutorials that feature her contouring skills using Victoria Beckham Beauty products.

But not everyone buys that her slimmed-down nose is the product of makeup tricks alone. In fact, Reddit users consistently ranked her perceived nose job as the most successful among many celebrities' nose changes in a 2022 thread that included Jennifer Aniston, Blake Lively, Ryan Gosling, and Scarlett Johansson. "All of them except for Victoria look better in the before pic," one Redditor argued. Given that Beckham had previously been unforthcoming about undergoing a different procedure, she can't really blame us for doubting her assertions.