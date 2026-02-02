Before And After Pics Of Victoria Beckham Hint Those Plastic Surgery Rumors Aren't BS
Victoria Beckham has fought plastic surgery speculation tooth and nail, but she has hardly managed to convince anyone. Comparing old and recent photos show that Posh Spice has undergone a stunning transformation. Most obviously, her nose looks pretty different nowadays. As the 1997 photo seen on the left shows, Beckham's nose looked a bit wider compared to the 2025 picture. The tip of her nose also turned up a bit whereas her current nose looks straighter.
Despite the obvious changes, Beckham denied she ever had a rhinoplasty. "There's been a lot of people in the past that have said to me that I've had some kind of surgery on my nose. I have never, ever, ever, ever had anything. No, never," she said on the "Today" show in 2024. Instead, she attributed the changes to makeup tricks. "It's clever contouring," the beauty mogul said. Indeed, Beckham often shares makeup tutorials that feature her contouring skills using Victoria Beckham Beauty products.
But not everyone buys that her slimmed-down nose is the product of makeup tricks alone. In fact, Reddit users consistently ranked her perceived nose job as the most successful among many celebrities' nose changes in a 2022 thread that included Jennifer Aniston, Blake Lively, Ryan Gosling, and Scarlett Johansson. "All of them except for Victoria look better in the before pic," one Redditor argued. Given that Beckham had previously been unforthcoming about undergoing a different procedure, she can't really blame us for doubting her assertions.
Victoria Beckham previously denied boob job
Victoria Beckham underwent breast augmentation surgery in the '90s and spent years denying she had implants at all. "I'm completely natural, except for my fingernails and I have a bit of help with my hair and a bit of a San Tropez (fake tan) going on," she said on BBC1's "Tabloid Tales" in 2003 (via Mirror). However, amid a 2005 libel case Victoria and David Beckham filed, she admitted that her breasts were not natural. "[She] lied about it on the 'Tabloid Tales' television [program]," the document read, according to the Mirror.
However, Victoria had her implants removed in 2012. "She felt that was part of her old WAG image — the big hair, big boobs and fake tan — and that she has moved on since those days," a source told The Standard. She later became vocal about her regret over having gotten a boob job. In a 2017 letter to her 18-year-old self for British Vogue, she candidly addressed the reason behind the procedure. "I should probably say, don't mess with your boobs. All those years I denied it — stupid. A sign of insecurity. Just celebrate what you've got," she penned.
Victoria joined the group of stars who got caught telling huge lies, but she became more open in the aftermath. She even admitted to getting skin-tightening and laser treatments, but said she wasn't a fan of Botox. "I'm not trying to turn back the clock," she told The Sunday Times in 2023 (via Bang Premier).