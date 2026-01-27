Erika Kirk's Flirty Amazing Race Tape Shines An Unwanted Spotlight On Her Past

An audition video for "The Amazing Race" recorded before she met Charlie Kirk has people questioning Erika Kirk's past. The vid, which was filmed in 2014 alongside her then-boyfriend JT Massey, was recently shared on social media. It's an uncomfortable watch as it shows Erika and her former beau in full cringe mode as they try desperately to sell their personalities for a shot at the reality series. Not only do they pitch themselves, but Erika and Massey (a former minor league pitcher) go out of their way to show their closeness as a couple.

At the onset of "The Amazing Race" audition tape, Erika lists off countries she had visited and lived in. She then starts adjusting the deep V-neck collar of Massey's shirt, and he comments that she is showing off his chest. "Sex sells, babe," Erika jokingly responds. After the gentle groping, Erika and Massey recall their first date. "I picked her up at her house and later met her mom, on the first date night," he tells the camera. Apparently, it was love at first sight for the one-time couple. "And then we spent literally every single day with each other since then," Erika adds. Obviously, the Turning Point USA CEO showed a different side of herself in the old footage.

After the audition video resurfaced on social media, many wondered if Erika Kirk's nice girl persona was an act. "'Sex sells'.... Very Godly of you Erika," one Instagram user responded along with a face palm emoji. "Seems she's always been an actress [sad emoji] Feel so bad for Charlie in retrospect," another added. Many viewers thought the clip showed Erika's true intentions were to break into show business all along. Other info about her time with Massey had people raising their eyebrows.