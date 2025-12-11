Erika Kirk Exposes Her Sassy Side After Fox News Interview Turns Ugly

Erika Kirk unleashed her sassy side when addressing the conspiracy theories that have arisen since her husband, Charlie Kirk, died in September 2025 after being assassinated. The right-wing influencer and co-founder of Turning Point USA had been booked to speak at Utah Valley University when a man opened fire on him. In the months since Charlie's death, there has been a growing number of people online who have speculated that there may have been more to his assassination than the public knows, including the theory that his inner circle may have had something to do with it.

BREAKING: Erika Kirk addresses conspiracy theories surrounding her husband's assassination: "I do not have time to address the noise. My silence does not mean that I'm complacent." "No rock will be unturned. I want justice for my husband, for myself, for my family more than... pic.twitter.com/XqKleWB3kA — Fox News (@FoxNews) December 10, 2025

Although Erika had prioritized spreading her husband's values in recent weeks, she's finally addressed the way the conversation has turned. While appearing on Fox News on December 10, Erika delivered an impassioned plea to the people trying to find where Charlie's body was buried. "Can I have one thing ... can my children have one thing? Everything was public," she said, adding that Turning Point was building a memorial meant for public viewing, but that his private burial plot should be off limits.

Charlie's widow also addressed the people profiting financially from independently investigating the influencer's death, especially those who've suggested his inner circle was to blame for his demise. "Come after me, call me names, I don't care," she began, adding, "When you go after the people that I love, and you're making hundreds of thousands of dollars every single episode, going after the people that I love, because somehow they're in on this? No." Finally, Erika urged those involved "to stop."