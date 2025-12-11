Erika Kirk Exposes Her Sassy Side After Fox News Interview Turns Ugly
Erika Kirk unleashed her sassy side when addressing the conspiracy theories that have arisen since her husband, Charlie Kirk, died in September 2025 after being assassinated. The right-wing influencer and co-founder of Turning Point USA had been booked to speak at Utah Valley University when a man opened fire on him. In the months since Charlie's death, there has been a growing number of people online who have speculated that there may have been more to his assassination than the public knows, including the theory that his inner circle may have had something to do with it.
Although Erika had prioritized spreading her husband's values in recent weeks, she's finally addressed the way the conversation has turned. While appearing on Fox News on December 10, Erika delivered an impassioned plea to the people trying to find where Charlie's body was buried. "Can I have one thing ... can my children have one thing? Everything was public," she said, adding that Turning Point was building a memorial meant for public viewing, but that his private burial plot should be off limits.
Charlie's widow also addressed the people profiting financially from independently investigating the influencer's death, especially those who've suggested his inner circle was to blame for his demise. "Come after me, call me names, I don't care," she began, adding, "When you go after the people that I love, and you're making hundreds of thousands of dollars every single episode, going after the people that I love, because somehow they're in on this? No." Finally, Erika urged those involved "to stop."
Was Erika Kirk calling out Candace Owens?
The conspiracy theories surrounding Erika Kirk and Charlie Kirk's death have been running rampant since the influencer's death in September.
Many prominent public figures have either encouraged or denounced the speculation. One such person is former Trump supporter and friend of Charlie, Candace Owens, who's been using her social platforms to raise suspicion about the nature of Charlie's death. Owens, known for gravitating toward divisive topics, has floated several high-profile theories about who actually killed Charlie, including one that placed the blame on the military. "It feels like today will be the day that the government can no longer deny it," Owens posted in a since-expired Instagram story shared by the Daily Mail. "Charlie Kirk was assassinated and our military was involved. I can't wait to share this information with you guys today."
Although Erika didn't name any names during her interview with Fox News, users online are suspecting that she may have been indirectly calling out Owens (whom many celebrities can't stand), given her high visibility and following. Taking to her popular YouTube channel on December 10, Owens went live with a video titled "UH-OH! Erika Kirk Goes Off on Conspiracy Theorists." In the video, Owens addressed Erika's Fox News appearance. "Erika has gone off on conspiracy theorists," she said. "Obviously, every journalist out there is emailing me because it's about me. It's indirect, but it's also about me. And don't worry, in case you think it's not about me, she is going to name-check me on stage."