Celebs Who Absolutely Can't Stand Candace Owens
Candace Owens isn't afraid to put her shady side on display. And that includes name-dropping celebrities whose views or actions she disagrees with. As such, she's no stranger to online fights and public feuds. In fact, she seems to need them to get her points across. By engaging in high-profile back-and-forths with celebrities, Owens has kept herself relevant and carved a unique space for herself among the saturated right-wing media.
Owens believes the right needs to reclaim its place in pop culture if it wants to grow among the younger generations. "In my opinion, a huge reason that conservatives have ceded so much ground to the left is because we stuck up our nose to culture," she said in an April 2023 Daily Wire meeting, The New Yorker reported. Over the years, she has focused a lot of energy on criticizing the so-called woke culture that permeates Hollywood and showbiz, aiming particularly hard at what she sees as the wrong side of Black culture.
Her commentary has earned her a reputation for being anti-Black. But in addition to race, Owens has engaged in celebrity fights over her dislike of the LGBTQ+ community, her devotion to Donald Trump, the body-positive movement, and any other progressive topic. From feuding with Lance Bass over George Floyd to fighting with Ireland Baldwin over the "Rust" shooting, insulting Cardi B every chance she gets, dismissing Eminem as an artist, and accusing JoJo Siwa of faking her sexuality, Owens has made some enemies over the years.
Lance Bass called Candace Owens a 'fraud' over George Floyd's death
Lance Bass had no patience for Candace Owens' efforts to disparage George Floyd's character amid his highly politicized death at the hands of the police. When GoFundMe shut down Owens' account for her disparaging comments about Floyd and the Black community, Bass used the opportunity to share his thoughts. "Anyone that uses this a**hole to justify ANYTHING is well, an a**hole. This woman knows what she is saying is wrong. She does it to get PAID! ... #CandaceOwens is a fraud," he captioned a June 2020 Facebook post.
In true Owens fashion, the controversial pundit responded to the former NSYNC singer by diminishing his accomplishments. "Apparently, @LanceBass — known to most of us as Justin Timberlake's fourth back-up singer from decades past — has been going off about me on Facebook bc he thinks any black person that won't support BLM ain't black," she tweeted. "Lance, you peaked in high school. Nobody cares what you think."
They continued their feud on the platform, with Bass pointing out that he never questioned her Blackness in his post or even mentioned race at all. Instead, he criticized her efforts to appeal to conservative whites by unfairly trashing the Black community. "Again more lies coming from your end per usual," he wrote in a since-deleted tweet (via JustJared). He also didn't let Owens' jab at him go without a retort. "And please, as if you didn't have my poster on your wall. WE SEE YOU," he quipped.
Ireland Baldwin was outraged at Candace Owens' Rust shooting response
As with most everything, Candace Owens had an opinion on the fatal "Rust" shooting and wasn't afraid to voice it. She didn't mince words to slam Alec Baldwin for his role in the death of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins on the set of the Western in October 2021, using the tragic incident to make a political statement. "Alec Baldwin spent four years dedicated to painting Donald Trump and his supporters as evil murderers," she argued in a since-deleted tweet, calling the accident "poetic justice" (via @its_onsite).
Alec's oldest daughter, Ireland Baldwin, also minced no words in her response to Owens. "You are the most disgusting, hateful, cancerous human being I've ever come across," she wrote in an Instagram Story (via E! News). "Regardless of your foul opinions most of the time, the fact that you would disrespect the life of a woman who was accidentally and tragically killed.... Shame on you." Owens didn't let it go, taking the time to respond to Ireland and insult her father again.
"Ireland Baldwin is in my DMs because I don't feel bad for her psychopathic father. Feel bad for the victim, not Alec," she wrote. They continued to message in private and ended the conversation on better terms. However, Owens celebrated when it was announced Alec was set to be charged with involuntary manslaughter. "I hope they throw the book at him because he demonstrated dishonesty and utter lack of humility every day thereafter," she tweeted. Instead, the charges against Baldwin were later dismissed.
Eminem dissed Candace Owens on his 12th studio album
Candace Owens was on Eminem's mind during the production of his 12th studio album, "The Death of Slim Shady (Coup de Grâce)," released in July 2024. "And Candace O, I ain't mad at her," the lyrics to the song "Lucifer" read. "I ain't gon' throw the fact b***h forgot she was Black back at her, laugh at her like them crackers she's backin' after her back is turned." He dedicated several lines to her, referring to her as a "MAGA dirtbag in a skirt" and suggesting she should be known as "Grand Wizard (yeah), Klandace (haha), or Grand Dragon."
That wasn't the only time Eminem criticized Owens in one of the album's songs. In "Bad One," he attacked Owens' tendency to diminish the Black community to appeal to a conservative base that doesn't care about her. "This thousand bucks in my hand is just like what Candace did when she turned her back on her own race," he rapped. Owens accused Eminem of doing the same thing he was accusing her of in her response to his name-dropping her.
"He is clearly stealing from black Twitter, calling me Klandace, to pander to Black people," she told Entertainment Weekly. She didn't stop there. As she often does, Owens resorted to personal attacks to dismiss the rapper's claims. "I was honored when Dave Chapelle made fun of me, because Chapelle is in his prime. Grandpa Shady is just depressing to me," she said.
Cardi B and Candace Owens have been feuding for years
Candace Owens seemingly doesn't waste any opportunity to bring up Cardi B in interviews. Since the rapper isn't one to let things slide, she responds each time. As a result, Cardi B and Owens have been feuding since 2020. It started when Owens slammed Joe Biden, then the presidential candidate, for sitting down for an interview with Cardi B, whom she repeatedly insulted as "illiterate," on "The Ben Shapiro Show."
In response, Cardi B shared a video of her sister and her girlfriend being harassed by Donald Trump supporters. "You wanna know why joe gotta talk to me Candice cause I have the #1 song & yet my sister can't go to the beach," she tweeted. The online fight went on for hours. "She is still tweeting about me. I broke @iamcardib," Owens wrote the following day. One day later, Owens once again criticized her on "Tucker Carlson Tonight."
Owens revived the feud in 2022 by insulting Cardi B's education. "It's incredible how uneducated she is," she said on the "Full Send" podcast. Cardi B noted she is equally unimpressed by Owens' intelligence. "What's embarrassing is that she tried to get her lawyers to make me do a public apology after she been attacking me for months and try to make me pay her 75K in a month or she threatened to sue wit NO CASE," she commented on Instagram. "Like how smart you are and don't even know the law?"
JoJo Siwa wants nothing to do with Candace Owens
Listeners of Jojo Siwa's podcast should not expect an episode featuring Candace Owens anytime soon — or ever. In an August 2024 episode of "JoJo Siwa Now," the "Dance Moms" alum placed Owens at the top of her list of people she would never consider inviting to her podcast. "I think it's pretty self explanatory. Her and I do not f*** with each other," she said. The beef between them revolves around Siwa coming out as LGBTQ+.
That's because Owens took it upon herself to determine that Siwa was being dishonest about her sexuality. "I don't believe JoJo Siwa is a lesbian, by the way. I want to state that very clearly. I do believe that she's desperate for attention," she said on the "Daily Wire" in 2023. Owens shared the clip to X, previously known as Twitter, with the caption: "Is Jojo Siwa lying about being lesbian for attention?" Siwa didn't even need to watch the segment to respond.
"I haven't watched the video yet.... But if it has anything to do with your caption, respectfully back the f*** off," she wrote. On her podcast, Siwa said she was prepared to ignore Owens for sharing that she disliked the gay community or other hateful opinions, but her accusing Siwa of faking her sexual orientation crossed a line. Besides, Owens having an opinion on who she dates struck her as creepy. "Why are you, a 35-year-old woman, thinking about a 19-year-old's sexuality?" she said.