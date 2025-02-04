Celebs Who Absolutely Can't Stand Candace Owens

Candace Owens isn't afraid to put her shady side on display. And that includes name-dropping celebrities whose views or actions she disagrees with. As such, she's no stranger to online fights and public feuds. In fact, she seems to need them to get her points across. By engaging in high-profile back-and-forths with celebrities, Owens has kept herself relevant and carved a unique space for herself among the saturated right-wing media.

Owens believes the right needs to reclaim its place in pop culture if it wants to grow among the younger generations. "In my opinion, a huge reason that conservatives have ceded so much ground to the left is because we stuck up our nose to culture," she said in an April 2023 Daily Wire meeting, The New Yorker reported. Over the years, she has focused a lot of energy on criticizing the so-called woke culture that permeates Hollywood and showbiz, aiming particularly hard at what she sees as the wrong side of Black culture.

Her commentary has earned her a reputation for being anti-Black. But in addition to race, Owens has engaged in celebrity fights over her dislike of the LGBTQ+ community, her devotion to Donald Trump, the body-positive movement, and any other progressive topic. From feuding with Lance Bass over George Floyd to fighting with Ireland Baldwin over the "Rust" shooting, insulting Cardi B every chance she gets, dismissing Eminem as an artist, and accusing JoJo Siwa of faking her sexuality, Owens has made some enemies over the years.