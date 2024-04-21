The Shady Side Of Candace Owens

A long time ago, Candace Owens was only well-known among her colleagues at Vogue where she interned after dropping out of college. These days, however, Owens is widely known across America and beyond — but mostly for the many controversies that have trailed her. Since coming into the spotlight, Owens has gained nationwide popularity for her polarizing political beliefs and social activism.

Of her many scandalous beliefs, Owens, an African-American, has constantly criticized the Black Lives Matter movement, describing it as the Black American's attempt at garnering sympathy. "Black Lives Matter protesters showed up to my @UCLA event to protest. ... they're a bunch of whiny toddlers, pretending to be oppressed for attention," she wrote in a tweet shared on X, formerly known as Twitter, back in 2018.

Amid the COVID-19 lockdown in 2020, Owens accused authorities of overcounting COVID-related deaths. This is a direct contradiction to a report released by the World Health Organization, revealing that COVID-19-related deaths were undercounted. "State departments of Public Health are reporting the number of deaths BEFORE the medical examiners have even concluded the cause of death. It takes Medical examiners weeks to determine. There would be no legitimate way to report how many people die 'daily,'" she tweeted back in April 2020. But beyond COVID-19 and the Black Lives Matter protests, Owens has done some more even shadier things.