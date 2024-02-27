The Reasons Candace Owens Can't Stand Taylor Swift

Candace Owens' hot takes have divided the internet, and nothing is off limits — not even America's sweetheart, Taylor Swift. The political commentator has been more than open to sharing her opinions on all things Swift and the reasons she does not like her.

Owens' criticism of the Grammy-winning musician did not spark overnight. The commentator has been hounding Swift for years on different issues. For one, we know that Owens and Swift don't align politically. While Swift hasn't been the most vocal about politics and government issues, when she has spoken out, the "Karma" singer tends to lean more toward the opinions of democrats. Owens, a lifelong republican, has critiqued her democratic leanings — one of the first times in 2018.

In 2018, Swift spoke out about the senate race occurring in Tennessee, a place she called home, per CNN. The race between democratic candidate Phil Bredesen and then-republican candidate Marsha Blackburn was tight, and seeing as Swift has a large platform, she hoped showing her public support would get more people to vote for Bredesen. Unfortunately for Swift, Blackburn won the senate seat and gave ammo to Owens to throw shade at the musician. In a tweet, Owens wrote, "Looks like @taylorswift13 still has terrible taste in men. CONGRATULATIONS, @VoteMarsha!!" This was just the beginning of years of Owens' attacks on Swift, from continuing to judge her political opinions to her personal life. We're diving into the reasons the political commentator can't stand Swift.