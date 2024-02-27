The Reasons Candace Owens Can't Stand Taylor Swift
Candace Owens' hot takes have divided the internet, and nothing is off limits — not even America's sweetheart, Taylor Swift. The political commentator has been more than open to sharing her opinions on all things Swift and the reasons she does not like her.
Owens' criticism of the Grammy-winning musician did not spark overnight. The commentator has been hounding Swift for years on different issues. For one, we know that Owens and Swift don't align politically. While Swift hasn't been the most vocal about politics and government issues, when she has spoken out, the "Karma" singer tends to lean more toward the opinions of democrats. Owens, a lifelong republican, has critiqued her democratic leanings — one of the first times in 2018.
In 2018, Swift spoke out about the senate race occurring in Tennessee, a place she called home, per CNN. The race between democratic candidate Phil Bredesen and then-republican candidate Marsha Blackburn was tight, and seeing as Swift has a large platform, she hoped showing her public support would get more people to vote for Bredesen. Unfortunately for Swift, Blackburn won the senate seat and gave ammo to Owens to throw shade at the musician. In a tweet, Owens wrote, "Looks like @taylorswift13 still has terrible taste in men. CONGRATULATIONS, @VoteMarsha!!" This was just the beginning of years of Owens' attacks on Swift, from continuing to judge her political opinions to her personal life. We're diving into the reasons the political commentator can't stand Swift.
Candace Owens called Taylor Swift a toxic feminist
Candace Owens went on a rant about Taylor Swift while appearing on "The Daily Wire" in February 2024. One thing about Swift that seemed to irk her the most was what she claimed is the musician's "victim" mentality in business, specifically her contract with Scooter Braun. Owens explained, "If you have seen what she [Swift] has even done in business and how she tries to manipulate her audiences, like, to get out of deals and contracts, like, she's totally insane. She's the most toxic feminist that has ever existed."
Swift and Braun have a years-long feud, and when the manager acquired her music in a business deal in 2019, the "Cruel Summer" singer was not happy, per Us Weekly. Swifties defended the musician as Braun and his family faced immense backlash for what he did. To Owens, this whole drama was insane.
After the "Daily Wire" interview went viral, Swifties attacked Owens for her take on the Swift and Braun feud. But the political commentator didn't back down. She tweeted, "What Taylor did to Scooter Braun was an act of sheer evil. He legally purchased her catalog of music. Her father was on the board of and a partial owner of the company at the time and was therefore obviously aware of the sale." She continued, "She simply didn't like Scooter — lied to her fans and said she had no idea and would have purchased it herself (your dad didn't tell you?)"
Candace Owens is not a fan of Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's relationship
When it comes to Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce, you either love them or you hate them. Candace Owens is one of the many who can't stand their relationship and has been willing to share her opinion on it. From the moment Swift and Kelce went public about their relationship, Owens was not a fan. She even had a whole segment about it on her "Candace" podcast after Swift attended one of her first Kansas City Chiefs games. The political commentator even went as far as to call the "Karma" singer "fake" after her reactions to the game were everywhere. She said, "I don't think Taylor Swift follows football ... It was just so fake, so plastic, so manufactured, very unauthentic, and that has always been my assessment about Taylor ... I think she's really annoying and cringey."
Even as months passed and Swift and Kelce's relationship got stronger, it only annoyed Owens more. On "The Daily Wire," the political commentator shared how she believed this relationship was all a business move for Travis. She said, "He just realized that this is a good business move for him, and it is. It's a genius business move, it's going to be one album, and then it's over." Owens implied that Swift and Kelce are both using this relationship to gain something much more than love. From her political views to her personal life, everything about Swift seems to just annoy Owens.