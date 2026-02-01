'80s Pop Stars Who Look Nothing Like They Used To

The 1980s were a pivotal time for pop music, as the disco, adult contemporary, glam pop, and soul-infused sounds of the 1970s gave way to the new wave, synthpop, post-punk, and club music that would dominate the decade that followed. This evolution was fostered by the rise of digital recording technology that changed the way music was made and heard. However, the explosion of '80s pop into a cultural phenomenon would not have been possible without the advent of MTV and the rise of the music video. The first-ever song to be showcased on the network's airwaves was The Buggles' "Video Killed the Radio Star" — and boy, were they right.

That visual element, combined with a higher-fidelity and increasingly electronic sound, paved the way for stars like Madonna, Michael Jackson, Prince, George Michael, and others to easily deliver their music and style to fans around the world, helping to define the '80s aesthetic along the way.

However, the new wave and neon-infused movement that rose to prominence during the '80s is now a part of pop culture history, and the artists who made it all possible have changed dramatically over the years. In most cases, their flamboyant looks have been retired, they've aged considerably, and many of them have re-imagined themselves as both performers and people on more than one occasion. With that in mind, here's our list of '80s pop stars who now look nothing like they used to.