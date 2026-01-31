How Erika Kirk Really Met Charlie Has The Internet Calling Out All The Red Flags

Charlie Kirk met his wife, Erika Kirk, during a job interview in 2018. Not only is that not the most romantic setting to fall for someone, but it isn't exactly super appropriate either. For many social media users, the way Charlie and Erika met was a major red flag about the nature of their relationship. To sum up, Erika applied for a job at Charlie's organization, Turning Point USA; after going for an initial interview at its headquarters in Phoenix, Arizona, she received a social media message from Charlie asking her to contact him.

Erika agreed to meet Charlie at Bill's Burgers in New York City without knowing for sure whether it was an interview or not. It turns out it was — but not for a job. "You're gonna laugh, but you should absolutely interview for your spouse," Charlie said at a 2014 Turning Point USA event. If you think this sounds mighty informal for a recruiting process, you aren't alone. Many think that the whole thing sounds rather disrespectful — and even deceitful.

"Are Christian women aware of the concept of sexual harassment? Or they're supposed to feel flattered and take it?" a Reddit user wrote in a thread about how Erika and Charlie met. Others pointed out the complicated implications behind Charlie's actions. "This is not normal," another Redditor argued. "This is not a meet cute. This is a man starting a relationship by abusing his power dynamic against a potential employee." Erika and Charlie hyped it up like a cute story, but many clearly thought their romance was highly inappropriate.