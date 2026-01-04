The Untold Truth Of Erika Kirk's Mother Lori Frantzve

Erika Kirk hasn't been shy about her conservative views, once claiming on her husband Charlie Kirk's podcast, "The Charlie Kirk Show," that "your husband has to be the one that goes out into the world and builds and battles and comes home," while the wife should be at home ready to welcome him and cater to his needs. But after digging deeper into her childhood, those traditional views turn out to be pretty surprising. Erika's mother, Lori Frantzve, was not only a single mother but also worked outside the home and became a very successful businesswoman.

According to Lori's LinkedIn profile, the busy mom worked for General Electric for almost two decades. She continues to work in the network security industry and has since started her own companies — a far cry from the type of mother Erika seems to favor. Frantzve raised Erika in Scottsdale, Arizona, while continuing to further her career.

These days, Erika's viewpoints seem to align more with the way Frantzve raised her. She opened up to Fox News in December 2025 about her changing roles now that she's also CEO of her late husband's company, sharing, "Yes, alongside our great team, [I'm] running Turning Point USA. Yes, I'm raising my babies. And you don't separate those into different boxes. They can all coexist. And so, yeah, I take my babies to the office. I want my kids to see what their father built."