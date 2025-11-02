The Rumors Circling About Trump & Erika Kirk During Her Pageant Girl Days

Charlie Kirk's death has pushed his wife, Erika Kirk, firmly into the spotlight. With the increased visibility has come a surge in rumors about Erika — including one linking her to President Donald Trump, whom Charlie openly supported and campaigned for. Many on social media have implied that Erika and Trump knew each other years before Charlie's untimely death, and possibly before her relationship with the right-wing personality kicked off. The rumor mill linked them through Erika's past as a pageant girl, particularly as part of the 2012 Miss USA pageant, which Trump used to own. But does her participation mean she had a personal relationship with the future president?

So far, it doesn't appear as if Erika and Trump had any relationship prior to meeting her husband, Charlie, who was close with the president. After all, Erika didn't get very far into the 2012 pageant, so it's possible she wasn't exactly on Trump's radar. That year, Miss Rhode Island Olivia Culpo took home the crown. Culpo went on to win Miss Universe that same year, while Erika failed to make it to the finalist stage of Miss USA. Because of Culpo's triumph at the time, however, she was photographed with Trump in several different photos after her win as part of her post-win promotion for the pageant.

With that said, Erika and Trump certainly know each other today.