The Rumors Circling About Trump & Erika Kirk During Her Pageant Girl Days
Charlie Kirk's death has pushed his wife, Erika Kirk, firmly into the spotlight. With the increased visibility has come a surge in rumors about Erika — including one linking her to President Donald Trump, whom Charlie openly supported and campaigned for. Many on social media have implied that Erika and Trump knew each other years before Charlie's untimely death, and possibly before her relationship with the right-wing personality kicked off. The rumor mill linked them through Erika's past as a pageant girl, particularly as part of the 2012 Miss USA pageant, which Trump used to own. But does her participation mean she had a personal relationship with the future president?
So far, it doesn't appear as if Erika and Trump had any relationship prior to meeting her husband, Charlie, who was close with the president. After all, Erika didn't get very far into the 2012 pageant, so it's possible she wasn't exactly on Trump's radar. That year, Miss Rhode Island Olivia Culpo took home the crown. Culpo went on to win Miss Universe that same year, while Erika failed to make it to the finalist stage of Miss USA. Because of Culpo's triumph at the time, however, she was photographed with Trump in several different photos after her win as part of her post-win promotion for the pageant.
With that said, Erika and Trump certainly know each other today.
Erika Kirk and Donald Trump will likely spend much time together
In the wake of Charlie Kirk's death, which sparked widespread celebrity reactions, Erika Kirk vowed to take on a more prominent role in Turning Point USA, the nonrofit he founded to spread conservative values among young adults, particularly college students. "His passion was my passion, and now his mission is my mission," she previously said at his memorial. "Everything that Turning Point USA built through Charlie's vision and hard work, we will make ten times greater through the power of his memory." Given the organization's devotion to Trump, it would be wise to assume that Erika will continue to cross paths with the president in the years to come. However, they've already spent time together since Charlie's shocking death.
Both Erika and Donald spoke at Charlie's memorial service in September 2025. They briefly shared the stage together, embracing tenderly as Erika became emotional. The duo received ample support from the other attendees, who broke out into a round of applause as Erika walked onto the stage. Donald embraced Erika as she approached him and rubbed her back as she struggled to contain her emotions in front of the crowd. Nearly one month later, she was present as Donald Trump presented Charlie with the Presidential Medal of Freedom on what would've been his 32nd birthday, which Erika described as "the best birthday gift he could ever have."