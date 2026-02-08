Prince Harry's Ex Chelsy Davy's Inappropriate Halloween Outfit Will Always Haunt Her
Chelsy Davy didn't leave the royal fold after splitting from Prince Harry in 2011, but she certainly left royal etiquette behind. Five months after Harry married Meghan Markle at Windsor Castle, Davy celebrated Halloween with Harry's cousin, Princess Beatrice. Judging by her revealing costume, she was ecstatic about not having to follow the royal family's strict wardrobe rules. Unfortunately, the costume probably should have been left at the store.
Davy went with a spider-themed costume centered around a form-fitting, off-the-shoulder black top infused with webbed cutouts. The bottom half of the shirt was made of black translucent material, showing off Davy's midriff. She paired the look with distressed black jeans and, in keeping with the theme, wore face makeup that looked like spider legs. While her outfit wasn't the riskiest thing we've ever seen, nothing about it screamed royal inner circle.
Of course, a cringey Halloween costume is a rite of passage for most people, so we're not exactly mad that Davy decided to have a fun night out. As far as we know, there wasn't much reaction to her costume, either, which would have been a much different case had Meghan donned the same 'fit. That said, Meghan is currently married to Harry, so the royal expectations are far different — even if she and Harry ditched their royal duties. However, if history is any indication, the British media would have had a field day if Meghan had gone a similar route.
Prince Harry's old costume was way worse
Chelsy Davy's old Halloween costume may have been a little cringe, but Prince Harry's old costume misstep was far worse, and nearly ignited an international scandal.
In 2005, Harry donned one of the most controversial celebrity costumes of all time. The then-young prince wore a Nazi costume to a private party, and, after the press circulated the images, he had to deal with a media firestorm that certainly lit a fire under his feet. Shortly after the photos were published, he released a statement to acknowledge his misdeeds and say he was "very sorry if I caused any offense or embarrassment to anyone" (via The New York Times). He continued, "It was a poor choice of costume and I apologize."
Although it's taken several years, the public has mostly gotten over Harry's scandal. However, he also addressed the controversial situation in "Spare," his 2023 memoir. "When I saw those photos, I recognized immediately that my brain had been shut off, that perhaps it had been shut off for some time," he wrote (via Town & Country). "I wanted to go around Britain knocking on doors, explaining to people: I wasn't thinking. I meant no harm." He continued, "But it wouldn't have made any difference. Judgment was swift, harsh."