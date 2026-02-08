Prince Harry's Ex Chelsy Davy's Inappropriate Halloween Outfit Will Always Haunt Her

Chelsy Davy didn't leave the royal fold after splitting from Prince Harry in 2011, but she certainly left royal etiquette behind. Five months after Harry married Meghan Markle at Windsor Castle, Davy celebrated Halloween with Harry's cousin, Princess Beatrice. Judging by her revealing costume, she was ecstatic about not having to follow the royal family's strict wardrobe rules. Unfortunately, the costume probably should have been left at the store.

Davy went with a spider-themed costume centered around a form-fitting, off-the-shoulder black top infused with webbed cutouts. The bottom half of the shirt was made of black translucent material, showing off Davy's midriff. She paired the look with distressed black jeans and, in keeping with the theme, wore face makeup that looked like spider legs. While her outfit wasn't the riskiest thing we've ever seen, nothing about it screamed royal inner circle.

David M. Benett/Dave Benett/Getty Images for Annabel's

Of course, a cringey Halloween costume is a rite of passage for most people, so we're not exactly mad that Davy decided to have a fun night out. As far as we know, there wasn't much reaction to her costume, either, which would have been a much different case had Meghan donned the same 'fit. That said, Meghan is currently married to Harry, so the royal expectations are far different — even if she and Harry ditched their royal duties. However, if history is any indication, the British media would have had a field day if Meghan had gone a similar route.