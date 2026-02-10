Landman Star Ali Larter's Reputation Was Never The Same After This Major Scandal

Ali Larter has been starring in movies since the late '90s, but it wasn't until she landed the role (or roles, rather) on NBC's superhero drama "Heroes" in 2006 that her career really took off. But with wider recognition came notoriety when her former "Heroes" co-star Leonard Roberts made an eye-opening claim about Larter, accusing her of playing a part in what he said was a racially motivated firing. The scandal didn't break out until 2020, a decade after the show ended, but it put a pretty big dent in her reputation nonetheless.

In a December, 2020 essay for Variety, Roberts expressed on-set tensions with Larter, who played his onscreen wife, that centered around what he perceived to be her unwillingness to do an intimate scene with him. Roberts chalked it up to Larter's personality. That is, until she agreed to do a much more intense intimate scene with their fellow "Heroes" star Adrian Pasdar. Roberts, who is Black, was confused. "I couldn't help wondering whether race was a factor," he penned.

At the end of the season, he learned his character would be killed off in light of "the Ali Larter situation." While Larter initially declined to comment for Variety, she released a statement shortly after the essay was published. "I am heartbroken reading his perception of our relationship, which absolutely doesn't match my memory nor experience on the show ... I am truly sorry for any role I may have played in his painful experience during that time," she told TVLine. However, her apology didn't fix the issue.