Meryl Streep Used Her 2017 Golden Globes Award Speech To Brutally Take Down Donald Trump

President Donald Trump has a bad habit of saying the nastiest things that come to mind to shut his opponents down, but in 2017, Meryl Streep proved that wasn't necessary. In a speech at that year's Golden Globes, she called him out in a big way — without a single insult. While accepting the Cecil B. deMille award, Streep gave a quick shout-out to all the performances she'd seen in the year prior, many of which she found incredibly moving. However, the Oscar winner admitted only one truly floored her. "It sank its hooks in my heart, not because it was good. There was nothing good about it, but it was effective, and it did its job," Streep recounted. "It made its intended audience laugh and show their teeth. It was that moment when the person asking to sit in the most respected seat in our country imitated a disabled reporter."

As you may recall, Trump seemingly mocked New York Times journalist Serge Kovaleski, who has arthrogryposis, by flapping his hands around wildly at a 2015 rally in what he claimed was his interpretation of Kovaleski floundering after being called out for having written something inaccurate more than a decade prior. Without mentioning the divisive politician by name, Streep confessed that she found the situation heartbreaking, lamenting the fact that someone in such a powerful position doing something that cruel had a trickle-down effect.

"It filters down into everybody's life because it kind of gives permission for other people to do the same thing," the "Sophie's Choice" star pointed out. Streep elaborated, "When the powerful use their position to bully others, we all lose." The beloved actor got a round of applause, but let's just say not everyone loved it. Take a wild guess who lashed out at her.