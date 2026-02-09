Kid Rock's Lip-Syncing Sends TPUSA Halftime Show Straight To The D-List

Kid Rock completed his transformation from local star to MAGA rocker in Turning Point USA's Super Bowl alternative (read: salty) halftime show, but we're not convinced it did his image any good. Jorts are one thing, but jumping up and down and obviously lip-syncing? Oop.

Kid Rock sounds awful while performing in jorts at off-brand half-time show. pic.twitter.com/1wi1Cv2B5V — Headquarters (@HQNewsNow) February 9, 2026

ICYMI (or you were busy watching the actual Super Bowl halftime show), Kid Rock's segment of the TPUSA lineup saw the 55-year-old performer burst onto stage with his song "Bawitdaba" and a mic that was purely ornamental. Despite seemingly calling "My name is Kid" into it right at the start of his set, the lip-syncing became super obvious, super fast, with the musician pulling the mic away from his mouth several times — and his voice not sounding any different. It only became more obvious as his set went on, particularly as he jumped up and down and showed off his best dance moves, which included some heel-toe shuffles, mic flipping (again, as his vocals continued), and a not-at-all cringe-inducing fedora moment that had us wondering if we'd gone back in time to 2008.

Unfortunately for Pamela Anderson's ex, his mishap didn't go unnoticed. Far from it, social media users had a field day with just how overt the lip-syncing was. "He's lip syncing and doing a very bad job of it," wrote one X (formerly Twitter) user, and TBH, that was one of the nicer comments. "Not even singing most of the actual song. Lmao they seeing [an] old man do karaoke basically," penned another. Yet another joked, "He didn't sound particularly awful, he sounded just like the record — which was obvious when he was still 'singing' despite not moving his mouth." Not everyone was that scathing, though. Case in point, the concerned X user who wrote, "I feel so embarrassed for him."