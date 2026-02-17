Awkward Ashton Kutcher & Mila Kunis Moments We Can't Ignore
Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis' "That '70s Show" characters, Michael and Jackie, dated for much of the beloved sitcom, which ended in 2006. But it would take several more years for their real-life romance to sprout. When they got together in 2012, Kutcher, who was married to Demi Moore from 2005 until 2011, had already been one half of a celebrity power couple. And Kunis had tried to make forever happen with Macaulay Culkin. Interestingly, she believes the delayed start to her relationship with Kutcher made their bond possible. "We would have never been together if we didn't both go through what we went through in order to be the people that we were when we ... reconnected," she explained on Marc Maron's "WTF" podcast.
More than a decade onward, Kunis and Kutcher are still going strong. Since marrying in 2015, they've become parents and greatly expanded their already-impressive careers. Unfortunately, not everything about their time together has been positive. Although the couple was once one of Hollywood's favorite pairs, their propensity to overshare has greatly impacted the way people view them. Not to mention, their connection to Hollywood predator Danny Masterson has also tarnished their reputation. Long story short? Kutcher and Kunis have experienced some pretty awkward moments together over the years — here's our top three.
They've shared some interesting hygiene habits
Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis had the internet up in arms when they revealed their hygiene habits on Dax Shepard's "Armchair Expert" podcast. During a conversation about whether or not soap was damaging to the skin's production of oil, Kunis chimed in with a pretty controversial take. "I don't wash my body with soap every day," said the star in 2021. "But I wash pits and t*** and holes and soles." She developed such practices after not having hot water as a child. The couple also revealed that they didn't bathe their kids every day. "Here's the thing — if you can see the dirt on 'em, clean 'em," shared Kutcher. "Otherwise, there's no point."
Unsurprisingly, the internet had some pretty interesting reactions to their admissions, and most of them were not on the couple's side. However, Kutcher assured fans that he and Kunis do shower, and often. "It was the craziest thing of all time," Kutcher said during a 2026 conversation with People. "We made a comment at one point, and people were like, 'Does he stink? Does he smell?'" He continued, "I'm like, 'I shower, I go to the gym, I shower.'"
Their first kiss is shrouded in controversy
For most couples, their first kiss is a private moment just between them. But Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis' first kiss happened onscreen between their "That '70s Show" characters. "I think I was her first kiss ... on the show," Kutcher said about Kunis during a 2017 interview with Howard Stern. "We have our first kiss memorialized on the TV Show." Although the kiss wasn't romantic, given that they were obviously acting, it's still pretty uncomfortable when you remember the fact that Kutcher was five years older than Kunis, who was 14 at the time.
Unfortunately, things got way worse. During a 2002 appearance on "The Rosie O'Donnell Show," they admitted that their co-star Danny Masterson, who was imprisoned for rape several years later, dared Kutcher to French kiss Kunis. "I've never kissed a guy. Ashton's attractive, and I was a 14-year-old little girl and I was extremely scared for my life," she explained during the clip (via Entertainment Weekly). "He was very nice about it. He was like, 'Don't worry about it.' Then Danny goes to him and goes, 'Dude, I'll give you $10 if you French kiss her.'" Ultimately, Kutcher didn't oblige Masterson's request, but the resurfaced clip left a bad taste in everyone's mouths.
They apologized for supporting Danny Masterson
The character letters Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis wrote for Danny Masterson during his 2023 rape trial did irreparable damage to their images. Following outcry from the public, the couple was forced to apologize. "We are aware of the pain that has been caused by the character letters that we wrote on behalf of Danny Masterson," they said in a since-deleted Instagram video (via BBC). They explained that they wrote the positive letters about Masterson at the request of his family so that "the judge could take that into full consideration relative to the sentencing." The couple continued, "They were ... not to undermine the testimony of the victims or retraumatize them in any way. We would never want to do that and we're sorry if that has taken place."
But the damage had already been done, and the internet took them to task over their support of Masterson. "Whatever," wrote one user under a Reddit discussion about the case. "Why write them if you're gonna publicly apologize for them hours after they go public. They are only sorry these became public. People won't forget this. Scummy." Another user wrote, "But the apology doesn't seem sincere. Probably because it's not. They probably didn't think the documents would be made public but I'm glad it was. Just exposes how hypocritical they both are." Basically? It seems that Kunis and Kutcher are one celebrity couple people have had enough of.