Awkward Ashton Kutcher & Mila Kunis Moments We Can't Ignore

Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis' "That '70s Show" characters, Michael and Jackie, dated for much of the beloved sitcom, which ended in 2006. But it would take several more years for their real-life romance to sprout. When they got together in 2012, Kutcher, who was married to Demi Moore from 2005 until 2011, had already been one half of a celebrity power couple. And Kunis had tried to make forever happen with Macaulay Culkin. Interestingly, she believes the delayed start to her relationship with Kutcher made their bond possible. "We would have never been together if we didn't both go through what we went through in order to be the people that we were when we ... reconnected," she explained on Marc Maron's "WTF" podcast.

More than a decade onward, Kunis and Kutcher are still going strong. Since marrying in 2015, they've become parents and greatly expanded their already-impressive careers. Unfortunately, not everything about their time together has been positive. Although the couple was once one of Hollywood's favorite pairs, their propensity to overshare has greatly impacted the way people view them. Not to mention, their connection to Hollywood predator Danny Masterson has also tarnished their reputation. Long story short? Kutcher and Kunis have experienced some pretty awkward moments together over the years — here's our top three.