Dawson's Creek Star James Van Der Beek Dead At 48

"Dawson's Creek" star James Van Der Beek has died at 48 years old. His wife, Kimberly Van Der Beek, confirmed the tragic news in a somber statement on Instagram. "Our beloved James David Van Der Beek passed peacefully this morning. He met his final days with courage, faith, and grace." she wrote

Van Der Beek first revealed he had been diagnosed with cancer on November 3, 2024. "'It is cancer...'" he began in a lengthy post on Instagram. "I've been dealing with this privately until now, getting treatment and dialing in my overall health with greater focus than ever before. I'm in a good place and feeling strong. It's been quite the initiation, and I'll tell you more when I'm ready." He later exclusively told People he had colorectal cancer. Still, he was also careful to note he remained hopeful about his prognosis. "There's reason for optimism, and I'm feeling good," he said.

Van Der Beek was always very open with fans about his incredibly normal life and that didn't change after his cancer diagnosis. In March 2025, the actor went on to share a special video message to his followers titled "What Cancer Taught Me." In the confines of the video, he encouraged viewers to recognize that they are worthy of love, not because of what they do, but because of who they are. According to Van Der Beek, it was not until his cancer diagnosis that he fully understood what that meant. "I couldn't be a father. I couldn't be a husband. I couldn't be a provider. I couldn't be any of these things that I had used as my identity," he revealed. "The conclusion that I came to was that even without all that, I'm still worthy of love simply because I exist."