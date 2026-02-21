Since making its television debut in 1963, "General Hospital" has employed thousands of actors. Some were starting their careers, others were well into theirs. Some stayed for a brief time before moving onto other things, others remained in the fold for decades. Meanwhile, there have also been those who've left, and then returned — sometimes more than once.

Of course, soap operas are known for having revolving doors, allowing actors to depart and welcoming them back when circumstances warrant. It's part of the untold truth of "General Hospital" that actors have come and gone throughout the series' history. There are various reasons for these actors' exits from the show. For example, there was a heartbreaking reason why Genie Francis left "General Hospital" at the height of Luke and Laura's fame, eventually returning.

Often, though, these reasons have run the gamut. There have been actors who left due to personal problems, and others because of clashes with producers. Some exited because they could no longer cope with the demanding schedule of a daily hour of scripted drama, while others wanted to pursue ambitions beyond the world of daytime soaps. To find out more, read on to discover the real reason why these stars left "General Hospital."