The Real Reason Why These Stars Left General Hospital
Since making its television debut in 1963, "General Hospital" has employed thousands of actors. Some were starting their careers, others were well into theirs. Some stayed for a brief time before moving onto other things, others remained in the fold for decades. Meanwhile, there have also been those who've left, and then returned — sometimes more than once.
Of course, soap operas are known for having revolving doors, allowing actors to depart and welcoming them back when circumstances warrant. It's part of the untold truth of "General Hospital" that actors have come and gone throughout the series' history. There are various reasons for these actors' exits from the show. For example, there was a heartbreaking reason why Genie Francis left "General Hospital" at the height of Luke and Laura's fame, eventually returning.
Often, though, these reasons have run the gamut. There have been actors who left due to personal problems, and others because of clashes with producers. Some exited because they could no longer cope with the demanding schedule of a daily hour of scripted drama, while others wanted to pursue ambitions beyond the world of daytime soaps. To find out more, read on to discover the real reason why these stars left "General Hospital."
Marcus Coloma exited due to 'health issues'
Marcus Coloma joined the cast of General Hospital in 2019, in the role of Prince Nikolas Cassadine. At that point, he was the fifth actor to play that character, who'd previously been portrayed by Tyler Christopher (1996-1999, then again from 2003-2011 and finally from 2013-2016), and Stephen Martines (1999-2003), and briefly played by Chris Beetem in 2005, and Nick Stabile in 2016.
Sadly, Coloma's tenure in that longstanding role only lasted for a few years. "The show can confirm that Marcus Coloma will no longer be playing the role of Nikolas Cassadine," read an ABC statement to Deadline in December 2022. "His last airdate will be at the end of January." At the time, neither the network nor the actor explained the reason for his departure, although Coloma shared a video via Instagram (since deleted), in which he read that statement, and added, "I get so sad when I think about it."
In a subsequent interview with Michael Fairman in 2023, Coloma revealed that his contract was coming to an end, and knew it wouldn't be renewed. Before he could tape his final episodes, however, he contracted COVID-19, and producers felt it was best to end his storyline at that point. "There was no negotiation ... and all I can say to that is I don't know why that decision was made, but I don't feel any ill will and I didn't feel like I got fired," Coloma said. "The big surprise is how much it hurt."
Kelly Monaco was reportedly 'blindsided' when her character was killed off
Before joining "General Hospital," Kelly Monaco played Sam McCall on the "GH" spinoff series "Port Charles." When "Port Charles" was axed in 2003, producers brought the character to "General Hospital." Sam proved to be a great fit, and Monaco remained on the series for the next two decades, appearing in more than 2,300 episodes.
However, it all came to a crashing halt in 2024, when Monaco's character was killed off. Her character's impending demise was apparently news to Monaco, who was "blindsided" (per a source who spoke with Soap Opera Network). The reason for her firing was in a report, published weeks earlier, that Disney — the corporation that owns "GH" network ABC — was slashing the network's budget, which would include a mass purge. Monaco was among those to get sacked in that budget cut. The circumstances surrounding her exit were murky; while rumors spread that she was let go for refusing to a salary reduction, she claimed otherwise. "I took the cut. That's all I'll say in this moment," Monaco responded in a comment to an Instagram user who'd commented on a post about that rumor, as reported by Soap Opera Network.
Subsequently, Monaco issued another comment on Instagram (which she then deleted), offering more insight and confirming that yes, she was fired — claiming that the show's writers had deliberately downgraded her character. "Slowly dismantling her, into a character that I did not recognize, let alone the audience," she wrote in that post, via People. "Call it what you will... retaliation at it [sic] finest."
Tyler Christopher was let go due to ongoing his issues with addiction
Tyler Christopher first joined "General Hospital" in 1996 and played Nikolas Cassadine on-and-off for the next decade. In 2016, Christopher was temporarily replaced by another actor, Nick Stabile. Christopher then joined "Days of Our Lives" in 2017, but was axed in 2019.
In both cases, Christopher was let go due to issues surrounding alcohol abuse. "It was devastating for a myriad of reasons," Christopher said during an appearance on "GH" star Maurice Benard's "State of Mind" podcast, recalling his firings. "One, the thing that I love the most was taken away. Two, I threw it away. Nobody took it away from me ... when I looked in the mirror, there was only one person to point the finger at."
Sadly, alcohol not only cost Christopher his career, but it also ultimately cost him his life. He died at age 50 in October 2023. The cause of death was found to be positional asphyxia, resulting from extreme alcohol intoxication that led him to pass out with his body positioned in a manner that caused suffocation.
Steve Burton was fired because he refused to follow COVID-19 vaccine mandates
Steve Burton had been playing Jason Morgan (initially Jason Quartermaine) since the early 1990s, until he was let go in 2021. In a video he shared on Instagram, Burton explained his unwillingness to be vaccinated for COVID-19 led to his firing, because he was in violation of the mandate requiring all actors be vaccinated.
"Unfortunately, 'General Hospital' has let me go because of the vaccine mandate. I did apply for my medical and religious exemptions, and both of those were denied, which, you know, hurts ... But this is also about personal freedom to me. I don't think anyone should lose their livelihood over this." He also shared his gratitude to the show, and insisted he'd happily return if the opportunity arose.
Burton subsequently landed on Days of Our Lives," reprising the role of Harris Michael that he first played in 1988. In 2024, Burton returned to "General Hospital," playing Jason until announcing in February 2026 that he'd be taking a hiatus and was planning to return that summer.
Chad Duëll quit the show because he'd been feeling 'burnt out'
Chad Duëll first came to "General Hospital" in 2010, in the role of Michael Corinthos. In November 2024, after 15 years and more than 1,500 episodes, he announced that he'd decided to quit the show, with his final episodes airing in 2025. "This wasn't an easy decision for me, but it feels like the right time in my life," he wrote in a post he shared on Instagram.
During a subsequent appearance on "The Daily Drama" podcast, Duëll explained the factors that led him to that decision, and confirmed that there was always the possibility of a return to "GH" at some point, that he'd "left the door open" with the show's producers. Ultimately, he explained, he felt as if his work on the show was no longer challenging for him, and had left him feeling as if he'd stagnated. "Right now, I'm just trying to grow in ways that maybe I feel like I stifled myself in certain aspects, and sometimes you need to take drastic steps or make yourself feel uncomfortable to take a step," he added. "And that's what I've not allowed myself to do in a long time, is step into more uncomfortable situations and grow, instead of comfortable and complacent," he added.
Duëll shared similar sentiments when he visited "The Jim Masters Show," revealing that he wanted to
"have a bit of a reset" with his career. "I feel like I've kind of been on the same comfortable, safe path for a long time, and you start to get a little burnt out," he said.
Lexi Ainsworth's General Hospital departure was a 'mutually beneficial decision'
Lexi Ainsworth first portrayed Kristina Corinthos-Davis, daughter of mob boss Sonny Corinthos, on "General Hospital" in 2009. She continued to play the role on a recurring basis until joining the show on a more regular basis in 2022. "I'm really happy about it — and I'm very excited that it seems like I'm sticking around for a while," Ainsworth told Soap Opera Digest at the time. "I feel like I'm such a tease; I come on for a few days, a few episodes, and then I disappear for a few months!" she added.
Her time on the show wasn't long. She exited in 2023; the role was recast, with Kate Mansi taking over as Kristina. When Ainsworth parted ways with the show, she took to Instagram to share a message with fans to explain her exit. "While ['General Hospital'] has remained a top priority, I have been interested in pursuing new career opportunities that align with my evolving interests and goals," she explained.
Anthony Geary left GH because he'd become 'weary of the grind'
Anthony Geary first came to "General Hospital" in 1978, and his character, Luke Spencer, quickly became a fan favorite. Geary and co-star Genie Francis made TV history when their characters' 1981 wedding was viewed by a record-breaking audience of 30 million. Geary exited the show in 1984, but returned to reprise Luke in 1992.
In 2015, Geary announced his retirement, and exited the show for good — almost; he did make a brief return in 2017. "This show has been a huge part of my life for over half my life, and Luke Spencer is my alter ego," Geary told TVLine (via Variety), during the interview in which he announced his exit. "But I'm just weary of the grind and have been for 20 years. There was a point after my back surgery last year where it became clear to me that my time is not infinite. And I really don't want to die, collapsing in a heap, on that 'GH' set one day. That wouldn't be too poetic."
In 2020, Geary appeared on the "Soaps in Quarantine" podcast and revealed that he frequently clashed with the show's writers — to the point that when he felt his character's dialogue was subpar, he'd ad-lib his own. "I actually won an Emmy for a show that Genie and I completely improvised, or reworded," he said. Sadly, Geary joined the roster of stars from "General Hospital" who are no longer with us when he died in December 2025 at age 78.
Tristan Rogers exited GH after being diagnosed with terminal cancer
Tristan Rogers joined "General Hospital" in 1980 and portrayed international super-spy Robert Scorpio until his character was killed off in 1992 (although, in typical soap fashion, no body was found). He made periodic returns after that, first as a ghost, and then as his living self, after the revelation that he hadn't died after all. In 2018, he began appearing on the show frequently, then returned to being a series regular. That stint on the show, however, ended abruptly when he exited in 2024. No reason for his departure was provided at the time, although there were rumors of illness, with some fans speculating he may have suffered a stroke.
The following July, he made a brief return for two episodes, the first of which aired the same day he announced that he'd been diagnosed with cancer. "While he remains hopeful and is working closely with his medical team on a treatment plan, this is a challenging time for Tristan and his family," read a press release, as reported by Soap Opera Digest.
Sadly, that treatment was ultimately ineffective. Less than a month later, Rogers died at age 79.
John Stamos' exit from GH led to sitcom success in Full House
When examining the untold truth of John Stamos, it all goes back to when he was cast as Blackie Parrish in "General Hospital" back in 1982, his first major acting role. As the character's popularity grew, so too did the opportunities for the young actor, who exited the show in 1984 in order to capitalize on those opportunities. Interviewed by ABC News, Stamos was asked whether he had any trepidations about leaving the soap. "Yeah," he admitted, "but I knew deep down inside that I wanted to go, I wanted to challenge myself ... I don't like to get too complacent."
For Stamos, that career-making role arrived when he was cast as Jesse in "Full House," which made its TV debut in 1987. The show became a massive hit, running until 1995, and played an integral role in Stamos' head-turning transformation by sending his career soaring
It wasn't until decades later, with the publication of his 2023 memoir "If You Would Have Told Me," that Stamos revealed more details. As he wrote (via Michael Fairman TV), he was being paid a measly $400 per episode during his years on "GH." When he told "General Hospital" producer Gloria Monty he was planning to quit, she took him to lunch to attempt to dissuade him. On the way to meet Monty, he bumped into showbiz legend Dean Martin, who advised him to "get out while you can." During lunch, Monty issued a blood-chilling warning. "You know, if you leave, dear, you'll never work in this town again," she told him.
Demi Moore quit GH to pursue a movie career
Looking back at Demi Moore's transformation from teenager to 60-something star, it's clear that being cast in "General Hospital" in 1982 was integral to the 19-year-old actor's future Hollywood career. In a 2025 interview with People, Moore confirmed how important that role was to the launch of her fledgling acting career. "I think the first big moment that kind of gave me a little bit of encouragement of, wow, this could be possible, is when I got 'General Hospital' because it was a real job on a show that was successful for a soap opera," she said. Looking at a photo of herself on "GH," Moore observed, "Super dolled up, heavy duty made up. "You know, I just was so excited for all of it. But if I'm looking at this photo, I think I was probably a little terrified also."
Moore played investigative reporter Jackie Templeton until exiting the show in early 1984, with her decision to leave based on her desire to pursue movie roles. Success came quickly; the same year she left "GH," she appeared in two movies ("Blame It On Rio" and "No Small Affair'). The Brat Pack classic "St. Elmo's Fire" came out in 1985.
By the 1990s, Moore was one of filmdom's biggest stars. She made history in 1996 when she became Hollywood's highest-paid female actor, receiving a record-breaking payday of $12.5 million for the movie "Striptease."
Rick Springfield quit GH to focus on his burgeoning music career
Rick Springfield had experienced some success as a musician in his native Australia before moving to Los Angeles in the late 1970s. He took acting roles to finance the recording of an album, "Working Class Dog," which he made on a minuscule budget. While his managers shopped the tapes around to record labels, bills needed to be paid, so he auditioned for the role of Dr. Noah Drake on "General Hospital" — and got the job.
Springfield became a fan favorite and brought new viewers when the album was released. The lead single, "Jessie's Girl," became a monster hit, spending two weeks at No. 1 during the summer of 1981. He remained on the show until 1983, then exited to focus on his burgeoning music career.
Springfield returned to "General Hospital" in 2005, reprising his original role. This time stuck around until 2008. "When they came to me to do ['General Hospital' again], I realized that was a good part of my career, and I shouldn't deny that and it could be a very interesting awareness factor." Springfield said in an interview with NPR's "Day to Day." I hadn't acted for a while and I was looking forward to acting again." He returned again in 2013, with Noah Drake making a few more appearances on the show.