Top 10 HGTV Shows That Went For One Season Too Long

Shortly after HGTV got its start in December 1994, it won over the hearts of home design enthusiasts with its entertaining and educational broadcasting. Once standalone shows like "Flip or Flop" and "Property Brothers" have become franchises in their own right and continue to inspire would-be home buyers and renovators to this day. But despite over 30 years of creating some of the most iconic reality shows on television, there's still bound to be some that flop. And fans know that the only thing worse than a bad show is one that overstays its welcome.

HGTV has a penchant for canceling beloved shows before they truly hit their stride, but sometimes it also renews shows that miss the mark. There's a multitude of reasons why HGTV could refuse to pull the plug on a show whose light is flickering out. Perhaps it still has high ratings despite being hosted by an HGTV couple with the worst on-screen chemistry. Maybe the show caters to a niche audience they don't want to lose. Or maybe, it's a show hosted by the Property Brothers.

Whatever the reason, HGTV let the following shows continue for a season longer than needed.