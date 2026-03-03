Shady Things About Nancy Mace, Revealed By Her Former Staffers
The following article includes allegations of rape and other sex crimes.
Republican Representative Nancy Mace has been shrouded in staffing controversies that have tarnished her public image. She's faced backlash from disgruntled staff who have accused her of fostering a toxic workplace and employing shady tactics. The problems escalated after Mace gave an explosive speech on the House floor in February 2025, where she accused her ex-fiance, Patrick Bryant, and three other men of rape, sex trafficking, and additional sex crimes against her and other women.
Bryant denied the allegations and sued her for defamation, but he and Mace were placed under a gag order amid their legal battle. "Looking at the floor speech and what went on there, it's very clear that that was the breaking point to me," a former staffer told New York magazine. "The whole frame shifted, and she centered herself in it all. That's when it became apparent to me that this is broken."
Months later, the congresswoman made more headlines for getting into a public altercation at the Charleston International Airport in October 2025. According to a police report obtained by Wired, Mace started "loudly cursing and making derogatory comments to us about the department. She repeatedly stated we were 'F***ing incompetent,' and 'this is no way to treat a f***ing U.S. Representative.'" The police, TSA, and even the American Airlines gate agent were disappointed and shocked by her erratic behavior. Her support in the Republican gubernatorial primary tanked following what was arguably the worst airport incident involving a politician since the Ted Cruz fiasco.
If you or anyone you know has been a victim of sexual assault or is dealing with domestic abuse, contact the relevant resources below:
- The Rape, Abuse & Incest National Network website or contact RAINN's National Helpline at 1-800-656-HOPE (4673).
- The National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1−800−799−7233. You can also find more information, resources, and support at their website.
Former staffers are not happy with Nancy Mace
When Nancy Mace first arrived in Washington in 2021, staffers quickly noted her need for media attention. Her congressional staff recalled her wanting to get punched by rioters during the Capitol riot and sending them a staff handbook with quotas for media mentions to build her "National Nancy" brand (hey, the moniker she bestowed upon herself might be cheesy, but it beats any of Kristi Noem's unflattering nicknames). Mace instructed them to create burner accounts to spread misinformation on social media, including Reddit, where one staffer was made to upvote her on a "hottest women in Congress" thread. Staffers claimed she also went as far as telling them to get her alcohol, sometimes as late as 2 a.m., and do her household chores.
"We were scared of her," said one former aide to New York magazine. "She would make staffers cry. She would threaten to fire them, take their money away, not give them raises, not to give them days off, religious days." One former staffer only lasted six months working for her, stating, "Man, this is one of the worst people I've ever met. I'm going to move back to South Carolina."
While Mace's former staffers make it sound like she deserves a spot on the list of politicians who treat people like trash, her director of operations, Cameron Morabito, denied their allegations. "I hope she sues you for every dime you got paid to write this defamatory bulls***," Morabito fired back when contacted by New York magazine for its report. However, Mace's former consultant, Austin McCubbin, advised her to stop chasing the spotlight. "I think the best thing for her is to no longer be in the media all the time, and to enjoy private life outside of electoral politics," McCubbin said.