Shady Things About Nancy Mace, Revealed By Her Former Staffers

The following article includes allegations of rape and other sex crimes.

Republican Representative Nancy Mace has been shrouded in staffing controversies that have tarnished her public image. She's faced backlash from disgruntled staff who have accused her of fostering a toxic workplace and employing shady tactics. The problems escalated after Mace gave an explosive speech on the House floor in February 2025, where she accused her ex-fiance, Patrick Bryant, and three other men of rape, sex trafficking, and additional sex crimes against her and other women.

Bryant denied the allegations and sued her for defamation, but he and Mace were placed under a gag order amid their legal battle. "Looking at the floor speech and what went on there, it's very clear that that was the breaking point to me," a former staffer told New York magazine. "The whole frame shifted, and she centered herself in it all. That's when it became apparent to me that this is broken."

Months later, the congresswoman made more headlines for getting into a public altercation at the Charleston International Airport in October 2025. According to a police report obtained by Wired, Mace started "loudly cursing and making derogatory comments to us about the department. She repeatedly stated we were 'F***ing incompetent,' and 'this is no way to treat a f***ing U.S. Representative.'" The police, TSA, and even the American Airlines gate agent were disappointed and shocked by her erratic behavior. Her support in the Republican gubernatorial primary tanked following what was arguably the worst airport incident involving a politician since the Ted Cruz fiasco.

If you or anyone you know has been a victim of sexual assault or is dealing with domestic abuse, contact the relevant resources below: