Kristi Noem's Unflattering Nicknames Hit Her Right In Her Gigantic Ego

Secretary of Homeland Security Kristi Noem has been known to have a big ego, but it probably can't withstand some of the names she's been called. Noem, who's been plagued by scandalous rumors over the years, is known for her brash, no-nonsense personality, especially when it comes to illegal immigrants. Her affiliation with ICE, the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement agency, has earned her much scorn online from those who feel like the Trump administration has taken a rather extreme, and sometimes heartless, approach to ridding the country of undocumented migrants. However, she's stood firm in her role and refused to cow to public pressure or outrage.

In September 2025, MSNBC announced that ICE would soon have a notable presence in Chicago, Illinois. The report came soon after Noem personally visited the city. The decision for ICE to invade Chicago was rather unpopular with some citizens, and a YouTube clip of the news broadcast brought out some of Noem's fiercest haters, who gathered to trash her. In the comment section, several users launched some pretty unflattering names Noem's way. One user, for example, commented, "When is Krusty Gnome going to address the Hyundai debacle?" They were referring to the hundreds of Hyundai plant workers who ICE detained in September 2025, per PBS. A second commenter wrote, "Crusty Gnome was looking for more puppies to shoot, or did she just want to show off her new "police" outfit???" Meanwhile, a third commented: "Old Bat Noem needs go away."

Unfortunately for Noem, her dealings in Chicago continue to bring her much scrutiny with some users on social media.