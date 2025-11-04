Kristi Noem's Unflattering Nicknames Hit Her Right In Her Gigantic Ego
Secretary of Homeland Security Kristi Noem has been known to have a big ego, but it probably can't withstand some of the names she's been called. Noem, who's been plagued by scandalous rumors over the years, is known for her brash, no-nonsense personality, especially when it comes to illegal immigrants. Her affiliation with ICE, the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement agency, has earned her much scorn online from those who feel like the Trump administration has taken a rather extreme, and sometimes heartless, approach to ridding the country of undocumented migrants. However, she's stood firm in her role and refused to cow to public pressure or outrage.
In September 2025, MSNBC announced that ICE would soon have a notable presence in Chicago, Illinois. The report came soon after Noem personally visited the city. The decision for ICE to invade Chicago was rather unpopular with some citizens, and a YouTube clip of the news broadcast brought out some of Noem's fiercest haters, who gathered to trash her. In the comment section, several users launched some pretty unflattering names Noem's way. One user, for example, commented, "When is Krusty Gnome going to address the Hyundai debacle?" They were referring to the hundreds of Hyundai plant workers who ICE detained in September 2025, per PBS. A second commenter wrote, "Crusty Gnome was looking for more puppies to shoot, or did she just want to show off her new "police" outfit???" Meanwhile, a third commented: "Old Bat Noem needs go away."
Unfortunately for Noem, her dealings in Chicago continue to bring her much scrutiny with some users on social media.
Kristi Noem refused to halt ICE operations for Halloween
The report of Ice coming to Chicago, Illinois turned out to be true. The immigration agency established a daunting presence in the city over several weeks in October 2025. However, they received major pushback from JB Pritzker, the Governor of Illinois, who wrote an open letter to the agency and Noem to halt operations on Halloween to give children a chance to celebrate without fear of arrest. "I am respectfully requesting you suspend enforcement operations from Friday, October 31 to Sunday, November 2 in and around homes, schools, hospitals, parks, houses of worship, and other community gatherings where Halloween celebrations are taking place," he wrote (via Politico). "Illinois families deserve to spend Halloween weekend without fear. No child should be forced to inhale tear gas or other chemical agents while trick or treating in their own neighborhood."
However, Kristi Noem, a Trump supporter who's transformed a great deal over the years, ignored Pritzker's plea. During an interview with "America Reports" (via The Hill), Noem said, "No, we're going to be out on the streets in full force and increase our activities to make sure kids are safe..." She continued, "We're going to be out there to make sure that they can be safe, enjoy the holiday, spend some time with their families and their neighbors and their communities, and they don't have to be the victim of a crime because of these illegal aliens that are in our country victimizing them." Unsurprisingly, Noem's decision hasn't gone over well with some online communities, including Reddit. One of the most popular (and scathing) comments, which received over 500 upvotes, in a thread about the decision read, "Nothing says Christian like terrorizing families on Halloween."