The Most Scandalous Rumors About Kristi Noem We Can't Ignore

Trouble in paradise? Kristi Noem has been married to her husband, Bryon Noem, for 32 years. They share three children and even three grandchildren and counting! "Thank you for making me a wife, mother, grandmother, and living a life full of adventure with me!" Kristi penned to Bryon in a sentimental anniversary post in May 2024.

Alas, it's rumored that Kristi and Bryon's romance isn't exactly the stuff that fairytales are made of. American Greatness first reported about an affair between Kristi and political operative Corey Lewandowski in September 2021. "There are members of Congress close to Mar-a-Lago who have called the affair 'an open secret' and worried that about Noem's viability as a national candidate and within the movement," a source told the news and opinion website. Then, in 2023, the rumors reared their ugly head again when the New York Post reported that a source came forward claiming that they had witnessed the pair very openly canoodling in a hotel lobby bar during the 2021 Conservative Political Action Conference in Orlando, Florida. "I remember it was so absurdly blatant and public," the source said. "It wasn't like 2 a.m. It isn't like we caught them at some dive bar miles away. It's a lobby bar where everyone is staying and so there's a bajillion political operatives and journalists and electeds around." Kristi, however, vehemently refuted the claims in a now-deleted tweet, referring to them as "total garbage and a disgusting lie," (via Daily Mail).

Unfortunately for Kristi, the Corey Lewandowski affair rumors heated up again in 2025 following the release of Alex Isenstadt's book "Revenge: The Inside Story of Trump's Return to Power." In the confines of the book, Isenstadt claimed that the affair was still ongoing in July 2024 during the Republican National Convention and that even Donald Trump himself was cognizant of their extramarital relationship.