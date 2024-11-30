The Cosmetic Work Trump Pal Kristi Noem Has Confirmed

Dog-killing South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem has gotten candid about her rumored cosmetic surgery exactly once in her political career. Oddly enough, it was for a promotional video posted on X, formerly known as Twitter. Noem — Donald Trump's pick to head the Department of Homeland Security under his second administration — spent the nearly five-minute video highlighting the cosmetic dentistry clinic Smile Texas. (Never mind the fact that Texas is hundreds upon hundreds of miles from her home state of South Dakota). Noem credited Smile Texas for giving her a smile she could finally be happy with.

In the video, Noem goes on to share that a biking accident years back left her with no front teeth. This was her motivation to seek cosmetic surgery. "The team here was remarkable and finally gave me a smile that I can be proud of and confident in, and that really is a gift that I think is going to be incredibly special to have," Noem said. But why Texas? She claims that, after doing her research, Smile Texas appeared to be the best in the biz. (You can't help but wonder if that means they offered the best discount in exchange for some lengthy promo.)