Plastic Surgeon Tells Us Hefty Price Tag Of Kristi Noem's Rumored Face Makeover

When not admitting to shooting a family pet for political clout, Secretary of Homeland Security Kristi Noem is consistently transforming herself to better fit the mold of women who surround President Donald Trump. Rifling through throwback photos of Noem, it becomes fairly easy to assume the previous Governor or South Dakota has gotten some work done. There is, of course, the new set of teeth that Noem has admitted to receiving, which briefly landed her in legal hot water for using her public platform to endorse a Texas dentist. However, Noem has often become the covergirl for examples of GOP political stars who seem to have taken plastic surgery too far, which had us wondering just how much her rumored makeover has cost her over the years.

To better get to the bottom of this inquiry, we at Nicki Swift reached out to expert Dr. Michael Niccole, founder and Medical Director of CosmetiCare Plastic Surgery Center and MedSpa based in Newport Beach, California. Dr. Niccole was able to walk us through some of the possible procedures Noem could have gotten over the years, as well as their price tag. He also reminded us that all good work should be well-maintained and that proper routine upkeep also comes with some added financial cost. Below, we dig into the nuts and bolts of each possibility, and why Dr. Niccole suspects Noem shelled out at least $25,000 for her new face.