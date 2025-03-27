Plastic Surgeon Tells Us Hefty Price Tag Of Kristi Noem's Rumored Face Makeover
When not admitting to shooting a family pet for political clout, Secretary of Homeland Security Kristi Noem is consistently transforming herself to better fit the mold of women who surround President Donald Trump. Rifling through throwback photos of Noem, it becomes fairly easy to assume the previous Governor or South Dakota has gotten some work done. There is, of course, the new set of teeth that Noem has admitted to receiving, which briefly landed her in legal hot water for using her public platform to endorse a Texas dentist. However, Noem has often become the covergirl for examples of GOP political stars who seem to have taken plastic surgery too far, which had us wondering just how much her rumored makeover has cost her over the years.
To better get to the bottom of this inquiry, we at Nicki Swift reached out to expert Dr. Michael Niccole, founder and Medical Director of CosmetiCare Plastic Surgery Center and MedSpa based in Newport Beach, California. Dr. Niccole was able to walk us through some of the possible procedures Noem could have gotten over the years, as well as their price tag. He also reminded us that all good work should be well-maintained and that proper routine upkeep also comes with some added financial cost. Below, we dig into the nuts and bolts of each possibility, and why Dr. Niccole suspects Noem shelled out at least $25,000 for her new face.
Kristi Noem most likely got a pricey neck and face lift
Around 2020, Kristi Noem really started to alter her appearance. In the years since, Noem has ramped up her makeup and hairstyling to fully morph into a MAGA mouthpiece. As she's shifted, Noem has been the center of constant plastic surgery rumors. Board Certified plastic surgeon Dr. Michael Niccole thinks he knows why. In older photos, Dr. Niccole noted that the politician "appears to have naturally high cheekbones, full lips, and smooth, youthful skin," but when signs of aging began to appear, so did signs of work.
As youthful as Noem's face may be, Dr. Niccole noticed tell-tale signs of aging in other pictures, "such as neck banding, creases in the cheeks, and visible texture changes in the décolleté area." Magically, in a newer photo of Noem, most of these have disappeared. Dr. Niccole said, "Then, in a more recent photo, she looks significantly refreshed and lifted — the skin on her neck appears tighter, her facial contours more defined, and her skin tone and texture are dramatically improved. ... it's likely she's undergone a neck lift and a mini facelift, possibly along with skin rejuvenation treatments like microneedling or a light erbium laser." Additionally, Dr. Niccole believes there's signs Noem has gotten some filler, specifically in her lips.
All of these cosmetic procedures come with their own set of prices, and Dr. Niccole estimates that they "would typically cost around $25,000," especially for patients of properly experienced and accredited plastic surgeons. Of course, the price could be different from doctor to doctor, and could be higher should more intense treatments be necessary. But this is just the initial cost of revamping the neck and face. Dr. Niccole reminds us that routine maintenance is necessary and costly.
It could be expensive for Kristi Noem to maintain her face
Of course keeping up appearances comes with a price tag. Just like it's impossible to recognize Kristi Noem before she got her hair extensions, so too will it be difficult to remember a time where her face wasn't possibly full of filler. According to Dr. Michael Niccole, for the rumored cosmetic procedures Noem may have had done to last, she will have to remember that, "Maintenance is key." This involves a recommendation to see "a skilled aesthetician for ongoing care," as well as invest in a luxury at-home skin care routine with expensive, quality products.
Dr. Niccole also mentioned, "But if she keeps up with proper maintenance, these results could last 10 years or more." However, the cost of care could fluctuate "from a few hundred to a couple thousand dollars per year, depending on how proactive she is." Considering how her possible plastic surgery could be what's keeping Noem's relationship with Donald Trump in a good place, she will most likely take Dr. Niccole up on maintaining her hefty investment. Hopefully she remembers to always wear sunscreen, drink plenty of water, and see her dermatologist regularly too.