Kristi Noem's Apparent New Face Filler Has Everyone Talking For The Wrong Reasons
South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem has undergone quite the transformation during her tenure leading the midwest state. However, it appears she may be moving on to greener pastures since President-elect Donald Trump has tapped her to be his choice for Secretary of Homeland Security going into his 2025 term. Making a December 11 appearance on Capitol Hill to meet with senators to help secure votes, Noem once again fueled plastic surgery rumors.
While Noem has confirmed some cosmetic work, she's kept quiet about much of the speculated surgeries. Her arrival in Washington, D.C., with what appears to be a face full of new filler has everyone saying the same thing: Noem is a GOP political star with overboard cosmetic procedures. And her makeover isn't impressing local South Dakota constituents. Should Noem be confirmed to the Homeland Security position, she will oversee the Federal Emergency Management Agency — an agency she is currently locked in a battle with over historic flooding that took place in South Dakota in June 2024. Many residents are still waiting on relief, and are feeling that Noem has her priorities skewed.
South Dakota residents feel abandoned by Kristi Noem
In a scathing CNN report, residents of McCook Lake voiced concern that Governor Kristi Noem had abandoned them. One resident, Shelly Lewis, was described as a Noem supporter, and that's what makes her mishandling of the flood all the more brutal. "She was not here for us. This is my home. You ignored your state," Lewis said. For her part, Noem acknowledges that McCook Lake residents have gone through a traumatic experience, and she is currently working with FEMA to deliver aid. However, many residents feel it is too little too late.
When the flooding hit, Noem did not activate the National Guard to help with cleanup, leaving many residents in the lurch. Noem defended her actions and pushed back against the CNN story, telling Dakota News Now, "You know, that is absolutely not true whatsoever. The CNN report left out some incredibly important information on the 1000-year flood we had in South Dakota this last year and our response to it." As she gears up to secure enough bipartisan support to clinch the Homeland Security position, Noem might not have time to support local South Dakotans in need of aid. But Noem certainly has time to wear inappropriate outfits and get more face filler.