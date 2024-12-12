Kristi Noem's Apparent New Face Filler Has Everyone Talking For The Wrong Reasons

South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem has undergone quite the transformation during her tenure leading the midwest state. However, it appears she may be moving on to greener pastures since President-elect Donald Trump has tapped her to be his choice for Secretary of Homeland Security going into his 2025 term. Making a December 11 appearance on Capitol Hill to meet with senators to help secure votes, Noem once again fueled plastic surgery rumors.

While Noem has confirmed some cosmetic work, she's kept quiet about much of the speculated surgeries. Her arrival in Washington, D.C., with what appears to be a face full of new filler has everyone saying the same thing: Noem is a GOP political star with overboard cosmetic procedures. And her makeover isn't impressing local South Dakota constituents. Should Noem be confirmed to the Homeland Security position, she will oversee the Federal Emergency Management Agency — an agency she is currently locked in a battle with over historic flooding that took place in South Dakota in June 2024. Many residents are still waiting on relief, and are feeling that Noem has her priorities skewed.