What These Real Housewives Looked Like Before And After Plastic Surgery

The "Real Housewives" franchise began in 2006 with "The Real Housewives of Orange County." The show was originally pitched as a peek behind the community gates of a wealthy Southern California community. Things quickly evolved into a pop-culture phenomenon based on friendships, feuds, and drama like reality TV had never seen before. Following the success of RHOC, Bravo expanded the franchise to other cities, including New York City, Beverly Hills, and Atlanta. Personalities like NeNe Leakes ("RHOA") turned catchphrases into cultural currency, while Bethenny Frankel ("RHONY") used the success to build her own business empire. And, of course, there's Lisa Vanderpump ("RHOBH"), who managed to give the color pink a whole new definition.

But that's not all these women are known for. As the shows grew more glamorous, viewers watched cast members openly discuss things like Botox, fillers, facelifts, and body contouring — sometimes as plot points and other times as reunion revelations. For some women, plastic surgery procedures were par for the course of being camera-ready. While some of the "Housewives" simply enhanced their features, others have completely changed their looks, becoming nearly unrecognizable in an effort to maintain the same look throughout the years.