3 Times Donald Trump Verbally Slapped Lindsey Graham (Who Keeps Coming Back For More)

President Donald Trump and South Carolina Senator Lindsey Graham have a complicated relationship, to say the least. It wasn't too long ago that Graham was calling Trump a "jacka**" during a 2015 appearance on CNN's "Erin Burnett OutFront," and a "race-baiting, xenophobic, religious bigot" on CNN's "New Day."

Somewhere along the way, however, Graham did an about-face, suddenly becoming one of Trump's most loyal supporters and defenders. Since then, the pair appear to be as thick as thieves — well, when Trump's not verbally berating Graham in front of God and everyone else, that is. Alas, ever the loyal lap dog, Graham always comes back for more — even after Trump questioned his status as a Republican, insulted him in front of a room full of people at Mar-a-Lago, and even took credit for Graham being elected. "I'm his north star," Graham boasted to NBC News on February 13 about the so-called truth of his relationship with the President. "We disagree, but he knows where I am coming from. He sees me helping him as much as anybody in the Senate." Sure, Jan.