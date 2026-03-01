The Biggest Rumors About HGTV's Ben And Erin Napier

Many people know Ben and Erin Napier from their longtime home improvement show, "Home Town," which premiered on HGTV in 2016. In the series, the couple helps a client looking for a home in Mississippi pick the house for them before renovating the property and surprising them with the final product. "Home Town" has seen a lot of success, and at the start of 2026, the 10th season premiered on the TV network.

But even with such steady popularity for their show, the Napiers are like many other celebrities, with rumors continuously swirling about their personal lives and other things. The couple first met in 2004 at Jones County Junior College, with Ben telling People about when he first saw Erin, recalling, "She was walking across the student union, and she had a pixie haircut. I didn't know what a pixie cut was at the time, but I knew I liked it." Ben and Erin soon started dating, and in 2008, they tied the knot.

The couple returned to Erin's hometown of Laurel, Mississippi, where they moved into a 1925 craftsman home that they started renovating. In 2014, their finished renovation was featured in "Southern Weddings," bringing them to the attention of HGTV and leading to their hit show. As "Home Town" aired, the couple welcomed their first daughter, Helen, in 2018, and their second daughter, Mae, in 2021. While Erin, Ben, and their kids seem to have the perfect life now, some rumors have fans questioning if it's just for show. So, what is the truth about Ben and Erin from "Home Town"?