Lindsey Graham's Height Difference With Donald Trump Is Astronomical

Standing at only 5 feet, 7 inches, Senator Lindsey Graham has always been short in comparison to many of his political colleagues. This is especially apparent when he is next to President Donald Trump, who is roughly 6 feet, 3 inches tall. In a photo shared on Graham's official X account in February 2026, the pair's height difference is hard to overlook. The photo also featured Missouri Senator Eric Schmitt, who towered over both of them at a staggering 6 feet, 6 inches. The three politicians posed for a photo while playing a round of golf surrounded by palm trees and a clear blue sky, showcasing Graham's lavish bachelor lifestyle.

X users were quick to point out the noticeable height differences in the photo as the three stood in order from shortest to tallest. "Never knew you were so tiny," one user commented on Graham's post with a laughing emoji. "Now now, that comment went right over his head!" another user replied to the previous comment, poking fun at the South Carolina senator's height. This was not the first time Graham had been subjected to short jokes on social media, and it will likely not be his last.