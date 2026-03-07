Lindsey Graham's Height Difference With Donald Trump Is Astronomical
Standing at only 5 feet, 7 inches, Senator Lindsey Graham has always been short in comparison to many of his political colleagues. This is especially apparent when he is next to President Donald Trump, who is roughly 6 feet, 3 inches tall. In a photo shared on Graham's official X account in February 2026, the pair's height difference is hard to overlook. The photo also featured Missouri Senator Eric Schmitt, who towered over both of them at a staggering 6 feet, 6 inches. The three politicians posed for a photo while playing a round of golf surrounded by palm trees and a clear blue sky, showcasing Graham's lavish bachelor lifestyle.
X users were quick to point out the noticeable height differences in the photo as the three stood in order from shortest to tallest. "Never knew you were so tiny," one user commented on Graham's post with a laughing emoji. "Now now, that comment went right over his head!" another user replied to the previous comment, poking fun at the South Carolina senator's height. This was not the first time Graham had been subjected to short jokes on social media, and it will likely not be his last.
Lindsey Graham cannot hide his below-average height
Lindsey Graham has been teased countless times over his height, which is less than the U.S. male average of 5 feet, 9 inches. In another 2026 X post by Graham with Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent, social media users had a field day pointing out their comical height difference as they posed at the Davos World Economic Forum. One savvy X user photoshopped the duo into the poster for Arnold Schwarzenegger and Danny DeVito's 1988 buddy comedy "Twins." "Girl you are short," another user commented bluntly. Since Bessent is over 6 feet, 4 inches, it is no wonder the South Carolina native looked excessively tall standing next to Graham.
Despite being much taller than Graham, President Donald Trump has shown insecurity about his own height in the past. He has even expressed jealousy over Barron Trump's impressive height, with his youngest son now a jaw-dropping 6 feet, 9 inches tall. "He's a tall one, there's no question. I say, 'Barron, I don't want to take a picture next to you,'" Donald recounts in a 2024 episode of the "Impaulsive" podcast with Logan Paul. Given his aversion to taking photos with those taller than him, perhaps Graham's relatively short height is why Donald keeps him around.