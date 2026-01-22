Lindsey Graham's True Height Gets Put On Blast & It May Explain Why Trump Keeps Him Around
Lindsey Graham jetted off to Davos for the World Economic Forum's annual meeting in January 2026, a complicated time for the U.S.-E.U. relationship amid Donald Trump's efforts to acquire Greenland. Despite the charged political atmosphere, Graham's presence in Switzerland went viral for reasons unrelated to world peace or economic development. The senator from South Carolina shared a picture of him next to Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent that had everyone wondering how tall — or rather, short — Graham is.
At 5 feet, 7 inches, Graham is short compared to most men in the U.S., where the average height is around 5 feet, 9 inches. But the photo he posted on X made him look even smaller for a couple of reasons. Firstly, Bessent is well above average height at a reported 6 feet, 4 inches. At this height difference, Graham barely reached up to his chin. However, the way Graham posed also didn't help. He stood in front of Bessent and leaned slightly back for the picture, making him look even shorter.
I'm honored to be with President Trump and his team at the Davos World Economic Forum as @POTUS laid out a bold vision for our common defense.
Bottom line: Europe needs to up its game and help deter aggression. President Trump can be their best friend but he's not going to... pic.twitter.com/RyIUmV32QB
— Lindsey Graham (@LindseyGrahamSC) January 21, 2026
Social media users didn't let it slide. "Is Lindsey 5'3"?????" one X user commented. Another echoed the question, writing, "Omg how tall is lindsey graham." A third had a similar remark, though the netizen seemingly also poked fun at the rumors that Graham is secretly gay. "Girl you are short," the X user wrote. Graham really didn't do himself any favors with this picture, but it might explain why Trump has kept him around all this time.
Donald Trump is reportedly insecure about his height
Donald Trump isn't short by any definition. Pictures of him standing next to tall men, like Barack Obama, show he's just as tall. But he seems to want to appear taller because being around 6 feet, 1 inches, like Obama, isn't good enough for the U.S. president. While Donald claims to be 6 feet, 3 inches, photographic evidence contradicts that — like when Donald was captured next to Justin Trudeau, whose 6-foot, 2-inch-stature put the former's into question. This might explain why he likes being seen next to Lindsey Graham.
Donald has admitted he dislikes being photographed next to his youngest son, Barron Trump, whose head-turning height is 6 feet, 9 inches. "He's a tall one, there's no question. I say, 'Barron, I don't want to take a picture next to you,'" he revealed on the "Impaulsive" podcast in 2024. This suggests Donald's height is a source of insecurity, a fact that many have pointed out. "He's jealous of everyone's height. He never lets himself be in a photograph with someone taller than he is," Michael Wolff, author of "Siege: Trump Under Fire," told MSNBC in 2019.
Donald's relationship with Graham has had plenty of ups and downs. The senator gave a scathing testimony during a secret grand jury that looked into Donald's claims of election fraud in 2022. Similarly, the two went head-to-head over their divergent views on a federal abortion ban in 2024, with Donald publicly stating regret over having endorsed the senator. Despite their differences, Donald has kept Graham around. Perhaps he needs the self-esteem boost. We'll never know, but we wouldn't put it past him.