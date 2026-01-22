Lindsey Graham's True Height Gets Put On Blast & It May Explain Why Trump Keeps Him Around

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Lindsey Graham jetted off to Davos for the World Economic Forum's annual meeting in January 2026, a complicated time for the U.S.-E.U. relationship amid Donald Trump's efforts to acquire Greenland. Despite the charged political atmosphere, Graham's presence in Switzerland went viral for reasons unrelated to world peace or economic development. The senator from South Carolina shared a picture of him next to Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent that had everyone wondering how tall — or rather, short — Graham is.

At 5 feet, 7 inches, Graham is short compared to most men in the U.S., where the average height is around 5 feet, 9 inches. But the photo he posted on X made him look even smaller for a couple of reasons. Firstly, Bessent is well above average height at a reported 6 feet, 4 inches. At this height difference, Graham barely reached up to his chin. However, the way Graham posed also didn't help. He stood in front of Bessent and leaned slightly back for the picture, making him look even shorter.

I'm honored to be with President Trump and his team at the Davos World Economic Forum as @POTUS laid out a bold vision for our common defense. Bottom line: Europe needs to up its game and help deter aggression. President Trump can be their best friend but he's not going to... pic.twitter.com/RyIUmV32QB — Lindsey Graham (@LindseyGrahamSC) January 21, 2026

Social media users didn't let it slide. "Is Lindsey 5'3"?????" one X user commented. Another echoed the question, writing, "Omg how tall is lindsey graham." A third had a similar remark, though the netizen seemingly also poked fun at the rumors that Graham is secretly gay. "Girl you are short," the X user wrote. Graham really didn't do himself any favors with this picture, but it might explain why Trump has kept him around all this time.