The Juicy Rumor Lindsey Graham Tried To Deny But Won't Go Away

Lindsey Graham may be best known for his long career as a Republican lawmaker, but the South Carolina senator's personal life has also landed him in the news. Rumors about Graham's love life and sexuality have been around for years, but they gained renewed strength after the 2024 election cycle, thanks to right-wing provocateur and close Donald Trump ally Laura Loomer, of all people. "When is Lindsey coming out of the closet? We all know you're gay, Lindsey ... and that's ok," she wrote on X (formerly Twitter) in September 2024 (via Advocate).

She doubled down on her claims in her August 2025 deposition against HBO host Bill Maher, when his attorney questioned her about the post. "I called him 'gay,'" Loomer said in court (via Advocate). "It's well-known. Several of President Trump's staff have told me in confidence that — that Lindsey Graham is gay." But Loomer is far from the only one to have made similar claims. Comedian Chelsea Handler had teased Graham about his supposed sexual orientation way back in 2018.

"If you're wondering why Republicans took a sick day today, it's probably because it's #NationalComingOutDay. Looking at you @LindseyGrahamSC," she posted on X. On that occasion, Graham didn't stay quiet. "To the extent that it matters, I'm not gay," he told TMZ. Much to his dismay, he was never able to stop the jokes about his sexuality that had plagued him for quite a while, although he tried. "I know it's really gonna upset a lot of gay men ... but I ain't available. I ain't gay. Sorry," he told The New York Times in 2010. But the rumors never really died down, and they don't seem to be going away any time soon.