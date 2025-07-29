Weird Things About Donald Trump And Laura Loomer's Relationship
President Donald Trump has had many dubious connections over the years, ranging from a friendship with Rudy Giuliani to even a history with Jeffrey Epstein, but Trump's relationship with Laura Loomer is perhaps even weirder. It's safe to say that many people who have known and worked for Trump have become his critics, singed by burned bridges and bad blood. Of the select stubborn figures who have continued to defend Trump through thick and thin, though, stands Loomer who may be the most loyal of them all.
Loomer is infamous for her past Islamophobic comments and questionable publicity stunts, essentially taking trolling into the real world — trespassing at the homes of politicians; interrupting events; chaining herself to buildings. She has been banned from most social media platforms for hate speech and proudly wears that history like a scarlet letter, even titling her book "Loomered: How I Became the Most Banned Woman in the World." Because of this, her extreme right-wing views, and other reasons, Team Trump seems to have deliberately tried to keep her out of the administration. However, this hasn't prevented her from circling Trump's orbit.
While she has never worked for the president in a professional capacity, she has exerted considerable sway over Trump time and time again. That means that no matter what people may think about Loomer, they should pay some attention to what she says.
Laura Loomer loudly captured Trump's attention
Laura Loomer has spent more than a decade supporting Trump, and many feel she has a seriously shady side due to her relationships with Project Veritas and InfoWars. Loomer also ran for Congress twice, losing in Florida's 21st district in 2020 and Florida's 11th district in 2022. Trump even publicly voiced his support for Loomer in the 2020 election, tweeting that she had "a great chance against a Pelosi puppet."
Nevertheless, Trump and Loomer wouldn't meet in person until 2023, while the latter was antagonizing Florida Governor Ron DeSantis (who was then gearing up for the Republican Primary). After disrupting a DeSantis book-signing event in February, Loomer received a call from Trump himself. "Hello Laura, it's your favorite president," Trump said, according to The New York Times. "I love what you did today."
Trump invited Loomer to Mar-a-Lago in March, directing his aides to find her a position with a start date of April 1, The New York Times reported. When this was leaked to the Times, numerous Trump supporters voiced significant concern. These included Senators Thom Tillis and Lindsey Graham, and, perhaps surprisingly, Georgia Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene, who wrote on X, "Laura Loomer is mentally unstable and a documented liar. She cannot be trusted." It worked, and Loomer was blocked from any position, her ties to Trump quickly severed. "I have proven my loyalty to President Trump countless times over, and even if other people try to malign me and undermine President Trump's wishes, I will continue to be a ride-or-die Trump supporter," Loomer told the Times on April 7. She was true to her word.
Laura Loomer and Donald Trump publicly praise each other
Laura Loomer did whatever she could to stay within the gravitational pull of Trump's orbit, and it was only a few months before she returned to his side. In August 2023, they spent the day together at Trump's golf club in New Jersey, with Loomer proudly posting a video on X of the pair exchanging compliments. "I'm with the greatest president ever," Loomer said, later adding, "It's my first time here at Bedminster." Trump replied, "It's been great to have you, and you've been really very special. You work hard, and you are a very opinionated lady — I have to tell you that — and in my opinion, I like that. I appreciate all your support."
Loomer later gushed about her golf outing with Trump, writing on X, "Today was the best day of my life." In the lengthy post, she wrote, "He wanted me to sit next to him all day, and it was the best day ever. He is truly one of a kind and there's nothing that I wouldn't do for him. ... I really love him with all of my heart."
For his part, Trump gave shout-outs to Loomer at multiple rallies, despite the trepidation of his team. "She's a very important person, politically," Trump said in a January 2024 speech, adding, "You want to try and have her on your side." She responded to this via X, writing, "You can always count on me, President Trump. I will always have your back."
The two had an in-flight sing-a-long
Laura Loomer was active throughout Donald Trump's 2024 presidential campaign, appearing at rallies, making podcast appearances, and attacking Trump's enemies online and on her podcast. She even began the year by traveling with him from Palm Beach to Des Moines on Trump Force One (his Boeing 757), supposedly singing along to Sinead O'Connor's version of "Nothing Compares 2 U," The Washington Post reported. Loomer and Trump love the song, despite the late O'Connor being one of many celebs who couldn't stand Trump. It's one of myriad connections between the president and his biggest fan. "I don't really have much of a life, you know?" Loomer admitted to the Post in May 2024. "So I'm happy to dedicate all my time to helping Trump, because if Trump doesn't get back in, I don't have anything."
Of course, Trump's staff continued to try to separate him from Loomer throughout the campaign, fearing that his proximity with Loomer's self-described "white advocate" views would hurt his chances at the election. She became the target of many Republican operatives, with Florida Politics chief Peter Schorsch telling The Washington Post, "Laura Loomer is a political science experiment gone wrong. She's what happens when you take a gadfly and inject it with that radioactive waste from Godzilla." None of this could dissuade Loomer from her Trumpian pursuit, though — in fact, it only emboldened her. After all, she has said that she's at her best "in the aftermath of when [she's] been disrespected."
Laura Loomer influenced the infamous cats and dogs debate
Laura Loomer flew with Donald Trump and joined him at the second presidential debate on September 10, 2024. This was the first presidential debate between Trump and new Democratic candidate Kamala Harris, and it featured Trump's notorious statement that people were eating cats and dogs in Springfield, Ohio. In fact, many outlets and individuals close to Trump believe that Loomer convinced him of the conspiracy, according to CNN, although Vice President JD Vance had also promoted the discredited claims.
That's supposedly not the only conspiratorial idea that Trump inherited from Loomer during the 2024 presidential campaign. While some Republicans would go on to make derogatory comments regarding Harris' ethnicity, Loomer had been amplifying that messaging for months. The very day that Joe Biden announced he would withdraw his campaign for president, July 21, 2024, Loomer wrote in an X post, "Just a reminder that Kamala Harris isn't black."
Like many of Loomer's ideas, Trump was quick to echo this attack, reposting her message just three days later. Then, at a July 31 event with the National Association of Black Journalists, Trump stated, "I didn't know she was Black until a number of years ago, when she happened to turn Black." A Trump adviser told CNN, "He wasn't the one who came up with that talking point," claiming Loomer was the source. She was certainly spending enough time with him, despite his team's best efforts.
Trump labeled Laura Loomer a 'free spirit' after criticism
Attending the second presidential debate was only one of several times that Laura Loomer traveled with Donald Trump throughout the first two weeks of September 2024. Just as before, this dalliance between the pair became controversial, mainly because she joined him at two events commemorating 9/11 — the terrorist attack Loomer was accused of considering an "inside job," as she reposted a video that included the claim (via CNN). While she may not have uttered the words herself, Trump was nevertheless criticized for his association with Loomer. Pressed for an explanation at a news conference, he told CNN, "Laura's been a supporter of mine, just like a lot of people are supporters. ... I don't control Laura. Laura has to say what she wants. She's a free spirit."
Trump further distanced himself from Loomer in a September 13, 2024, statement posted on his Truth Social network, writing, "Laura Loomer doesn't work for the Campaign. She's a private citizen and longtime supporter. I disagree with the statements she made but, like the many millions of people who support me, she is tired of watching the Radical Left Marxists and Fascists violently attack and smear me." Just like before, though, Loomer loomed, waiting for her next opportunity. It wouldn't take long; there's just something about her that Trump keeps returning to.
Rumors of Loomer's billionaire affair
Considering how often Laura Loomer has managed to ingratiate herself with Trump (and how often they embrace), rumors of an affair between Loomer and Trump began to explode. The same week that Trump attempted to distance himself from criticisms against Loomer's 9/11 social media post, comedian Bill Maher ran a segment on his September 20, 2023, episode of "Real Time with Bill Maher," which focused on Loomer and speculated about the weird relationship she has with Trump.
"He normally surrounds himself with pretty crazy people, but this Laura Loomer ... she's the new groupie in Trump's circle," Maher said. "That's my opinion." He also speculated that Loomer and the president were "in an arranged relationship to affect the election, because she's very close to Trump. She's 31, looks like his type" (via Deadline). Maher wasn't the only one to make such speculations, but he was the only one Loomer sued, a $150 million libel suit, which is ongoing at the time of this writing.
Loomer addressed the rumors that month on her podcast, saying, "This is unacceptable. And it's a full blown LIE and incredibly disrespectful to President Trump and first lady Melania Trump." Nonetheless, Loomer and Trump continued to exchange hugs in public displays of affection. As per usual, the provocateur trolled her critics with the photo's caption, which read, "Enjoy this pic of me hugging Hitler."
Donald Trump is the main man in Loomer's life
Laura Loomer has described herself as an investigative reporter, but as Major Garrett of CBS News has said, "She's more of a really aggressive opposition researcher for one client: Donald Trump." Loomer has even acknowledged this, telling The New York Times in a recent profile, "At the end of the day, I play for an audience of one."
Loomer's devotion to Trump and their weird relationship is rooted so deeply in her day-to-day reality that it's even her reason for not dating anyone. In a December 13, 2023, post on his Truth Social platform, Trump shared a video interview of Loomer describing why it's difficult for her to have relationships. "I dated somebody one time and they thought that I was too focused on Trump," she said. "And I was like, 'Yeah, that's right. That's because Trump is more important than you. Trump is going to save our country. ... Trump is my number one priority right now.'"
Loomer's apparent sycophantic relationship with Trump is weird enough that, after an incredibly rare instance when she critiqued the president (for receiving a gifted jet from Qatari officials), she quickly retracted her criticism following a conversation with him. In a lengthy post on X, Loomer wrote, "I am truly sorry if my previous comments about the plane made anyone think that I don't support President Donald Trump anymore. I'm personally horrified that some people interpreted it that way."
Loomer is vetting Trump's staff — and getting them fired
Despite her endless devotion to Trump and their arguably weird relationship, Loomer still has no role in the administration. Nonetheless, she continues to act as if she does, vetting and weeding out anyone in the White House who she feels fails the Loomer loyalty test and doesn't pay enough fealty to Trump. Loomer has supposedly axed numerous officials and nominees, using her connection to Trump to suggest the firings of multiple people in the government, most noticeably resulting in the April purge of the National Security Council.
One day after Loomer provided "vetting" materials to Trump at the White House on April 2, 2025, the president moved to fire the director of the NSA (four-star general Timothy Haugh) and deputy director Wendy Noble, along with four senior officials in the National Security Council (via AP News). National Security Advisor Mike Waltz was removed from his position within a month, and then at 4:20 p.m. on May 23, more than 100 mid-level officials at the National Security Council were put on administrative leave, given just 30 minutes to clean out their desks, according to CNN.
The media accepted Loomer's credit for the firings, with a sprawling July 8, 2025, New York Times profile ("Laura Loomer, Trump's Blunt Instrument") detailing just how influential her opinions are on Trump. Loomer wrote of the firings on her X account, "It was an honor to meet with President Trump and present him with my research findings."
Trump's team is blocking Loomer, sometimes physically
Loomer's supposed role in the National Security firings might have spooked Trump's staff, because they're trying harder than ever to prevent her from meeting the president. In an embarrassing June 11, 2025, showdown at the opening night of "Les Misérables" at the Kennedy Center, where she was physically and furiously blocked from seeing the president. According to the aforementioned New York Times profile, Loomer insisted to Trump's aides that she was permitted access to his VIP section, but they did not relent.
During a detailed interview with Tara Palmeri, Loomer questioned why she's being prevented from joining the administration. "It's such a confusing situation, because the president always says whenever we have these meetings, 'Oh, hire her,'" said Loomer. "But then nothing ever happens. So, I don't know. It's very strange."
While most people won't go on the record, plenty of people in Trump's orbit have anonymously detailed why Loomer's weird relationship with Trump is so looked down upon. "She is an extreme liability," a former Trump campaign staffer told Mediaite, adding, "She has no filter on her mouth and says hateful, racist, judgmental things." Considering the many weird things about Donald Trump and his own history with these types of statements, it's a bit surprising that his team sees Loomer so negatively. Given her history with the president, though, it's doubtful any of this will stop her. Maybe Loomer's just getting started.