Weird Things About Donald Trump And Laura Loomer's Relationship

President Donald Trump has had many dubious connections over the years, ranging from a friendship with Rudy Giuliani to even a history with Jeffrey Epstein, but Trump's relationship with Laura Loomer is perhaps even weirder. It's safe to say that many people who have known and worked for Trump have become his critics, singed by burned bridges and bad blood. Of the select stubborn figures who have continued to defend Trump through thick and thin, though, stands Loomer who may be the most loyal of them all.

Loomer is infamous for her past Islamophobic comments and questionable publicity stunts, essentially taking trolling into the real world — trespassing at the homes of politicians; interrupting events; chaining herself to buildings. She has been banned from most social media platforms for hate speech and proudly wears that history like a scarlet letter, even titling her book "Loomered: How I Became the Most Banned Woman in the World." Because of this, her extreme right-wing views, and other reasons, Team Trump seems to have deliberately tried to keep her out of the administration. However, this hasn't prevented her from circling Trump's orbit.

While she has never worked for the president in a professional capacity, she has exerted considerable sway over Trump time and time again. That means that no matter what people may think about Loomer, they should pay some attention to what she says.