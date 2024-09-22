Laura Loomer's Reason For Not Dating Anyone Won't Help Those Trump Affair Rumors
Resurfaced videos have raised questions about the nature of Donald Trump and Laura Loomer's weird relationship after the GOP presidential candidate brought the controversial far-right activist with him to his debate with Kamala Harris. A video that Donald himself shared on Truth Social demonstrated that he's a huge fan of Loomer's fealty to him, and it just exacerbated rumors that the pair are more than just two people with similar political ideologies.
In a March 2024 video that Loomer posted on X, formerly known as Twitter, Donald has his hand on her lower back and pulls her in for an embrace. The attention has her positively beaming. Meidas Touch shared the clip on its X account, to which one person replied, "Well ... Trump is looking for a replacement for Melania." This was possibly a reference to the Melania Trump look-alikes with which Donald surrounds himself. As for the video that Donald shared on Truth Social, it featured Loomer talking about how her dedication to MAGAism has made it difficult to date. She revealed that one of her exes had an issue with how much of her time was consumed by Trump and recalled telling him, "You need to understand that President Trump is more important than you, and if you think that you're more important than President Trump, then you have some kind of delusional personality disorder."
In his post, Trump thanked Loomer. The Serfs TV X account tweeted the video clip along with the message, "I didn't actually believe there was an affair going on between Laura Loomer and Donald Trump until I saw that he posted this." However, Loomer has denied the affair rumors.
Laura Loomer addressed the affair speculation with a nasty attack on Kamala Harris
On her Rumble show "Loomer Unleashed," Laura Loomer slammed the affair rumors. "[They're] so malicious, so disrespectful to Donald Trump and Melania Trump," she said. Even though Kamala Harris has nothing to do with the speculation about her love life, Loomer decided to launch an attack on the vice president that many would describe using the same adjectives she did. She also used vulgar language to discredit everything Harris has accomplished, suggesting that the presidential hopeful used sexual favors to further her career. This was in reference to Harris' ex Willie Brown, an influential Democratic politician. After mocking the way Harris speaks, Loomer told her viewers, "I ain't like her, okay? I don't suck d*** to get to the top."
Meanwhile, Donald hasn't shied away from speaking about how fond he is of the self-described "white advocate" who tweeted a racist comment about Harris potentially winning the presidency. It read in part, "The White House will smell like curry." During a press conference, Donald claimed that he was unaware of Loomer's tweet. "She's a free spirit," he said.
WATCH: Following his speech at the RNC Convention tonight, President Trump blew me a kiss from the stage. 😂🇺🇸☺️
I was in the front row on the floor of the Convention all night long cheering him on!
Best President Ever! #MAGA #Trump2024 pic.twitter.com/vJMPppBM90
— Laura Loomer (@LauraLoomer) July 19, 2024
Melania has attended very few campaign events with Donald but did put in an appearance at the Republican National Convention. Loomer was also there in the front row, fangirling like Trump was a rock star when he blew her a kiss. "I love you!" she can be heard screaming in a video on X. "I love you, President Trump!" So, while Loomer insists that her relationship with Donald is not romantic, there's clearly a lot of love there.