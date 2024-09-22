Laura Loomer's Reason For Not Dating Anyone Won't Help Those Trump Affair Rumors

Resurfaced videos have raised questions about the nature of Donald Trump and Laura Loomer's weird relationship after the GOP presidential candidate brought the controversial far-right activist with him to his debate with Kamala Harris. A video that Donald himself shared on Truth Social demonstrated that he's a huge fan of Loomer's fealty to him, and it just exacerbated rumors that the pair are more than just two people with similar political ideologies.

In a March 2024 video that Loomer posted on X, formerly known as Twitter, Donald has his hand on her lower back and pulls her in for an embrace. The attention has her positively beaming. Meidas Touch shared the clip on its X account, to which one person replied, "Well ... Trump is looking for a replacement for Melania." This was possibly a reference to the Melania Trump look-alikes with which Donald surrounds himself. As for the video that Donald shared on Truth Social, it featured Loomer talking about how her dedication to MAGAism has made it difficult to date. She revealed that one of her exes had an issue with how much of her time was consumed by Trump and recalled telling him, "You need to understand that President Trump is more important than you, and if you think that you're more important than President Trump, then you have some kind of delusional personality disorder."

In his post, Trump thanked Loomer. The Serfs TV X account tweeted the video clip along with the message, "I didn't actually believe there was an affair going on between Laura Loomer and Donald Trump until I saw that he posted this." However, Loomer has denied the affair rumors.