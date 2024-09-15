Donald Trump's Relationship With Laura Loomer Just Keeps Getting Weirder

Laura Loomer, a far-right activist known for touting highly controversial opinions, may be one of Donald Trump's biggest supporters, but it seems he doesn't know what to make of her. Loomer, who has a large social media presence, spends a lot of time supporting Trump's campaign by spewing harsh words at his political adversaries — even those who've passed on such as former Congresswoman Sheila Jackson Lee. Loomer launched a racially-charged attack against Lee, who succumbed to cancer in July 2024. Loomer, however, doubled down in a follow-up tweet, despite generating backlash.

Loomer, who's recently been spotted out supporting Trump's campaign, also managed a response from the White House after lashing out at Vice President Kamala Harris in comments concerning her racial identity. "It is repugnant, these types of comments," said Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre during a press conference. "It is un-American to say these types of things exactly the kind of hateful and divisive rhetoric that we should denounce and should not be part of the fabric of this country." She continued, "It doesn't matter what your political views are ... No leader should ever associate with someone who spreads this kind of ... racist poison."

Now, Trump's future affiliation with Loomer may be up in the air.