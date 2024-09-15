Donald Trump's Relationship With Laura Loomer Just Keeps Getting Weirder
Laura Loomer, a far-right activist known for touting highly controversial opinions, may be one of Donald Trump's biggest supporters, but it seems he doesn't know what to make of her. Loomer, who has a large social media presence, spends a lot of time supporting Trump's campaign by spewing harsh words at his political adversaries — even those who've passed on such as former Congresswoman Sheila Jackson Lee. Loomer launched a racially-charged attack against Lee, who succumbed to cancer in July 2024. Loomer, however, doubled down in a follow-up tweet, despite generating backlash.
Loomer, who's recently been spotted out supporting Trump's campaign, also managed a response from the White House after lashing out at Vice President Kamala Harris in comments concerning her racial identity. "It is repugnant, these types of comments," said Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre during a press conference. "It is un-American to say these types of things exactly the kind of hateful and divisive rhetoric that we should denounce and should not be part of the fabric of this country." She continued, "It doesn't matter what your political views are ... No leader should ever associate with someone who spreads this kind of ... racist poison."
Now, Trump's future affiliation with Loomer may be up in the air.
Donald Trump came to Laura Loomer's defense
According to NBC News, Donald Trump's circle aren't Laura Loomer fans and want her far away from his campaign. He responded with a sincere defense of her. "Laura has been a supporter of mine. Just like a lot of people are supporters, and she's been a supporter of mine," shared Trump in comments to the press. "She speaks very positively of the campaign. I'm not sure why you asked that question." However, the former president also noted that he wasn't in control of her. "I don't control Laura. Laura — she's a, she's a free spirit. Well, I don't know. I mean, look, I can't tell Laura what to do," he added.
Loomer, whose feed on X, formerly known as Twitter, is full of pro-Trump tweets, returned that favor on September 15 by supporting Trump's takedown of Taylor Swift, who recently endorsed Kamala Harris for president. Taking to Truth Social, Trump wrote, "I HATE TAYLOR SWIFT" in all caps, proving that he's been triggered by her latest snub (Trump seemed desperate to keep Swifties on his side before). On X, Loomer reposted a screenshot of Trump's tweet, alerting of followers of his dig. "President Trump just posted, 'I hate Taylor Swift,'" she wrote, garnering thousands of likes.
Donald Trump has backtracked on Laura Loomer
Donald Trump was singing a slightly different tune about Laura Loomer when he logged into his Truth Social account. "Laura Loomer doesn't work for the Campaign," Trump posted on September 13, likely in an attempt to gently downplay Loomer's affiliation with him. "She's a private citizen and longtime supporter." He continued, "I disagree with the statements she made but, like the many millions of people who support me, she is tired of watching the Radical Left Marxists and Fascists violently attack and smear me, even to the point of doing anything to stop their Political Opponent, ME!" He also accused Kamala Harris and California Governor Gavin Newsom of destroying California.
Unfortunately for Loomer, J.D. Vance, has also spoken out against her following her comments about Kamala Harris and the widely-panned conspiracy about pets being eaten by Haitian migrants, which was central to Trump's debate against Harris. "I don't like those comments," said Vance during "Meet The Press." "What Laura said about Kamala Harris is not what we should be focused on. We should be focused on the policy and on the issues." Interestingly, Loomer retweeted Vance's commentary with more of her own. "Senator JD Vance @JDVance has done a fantastic job as an Ohio Senator and he has given a voice to the forgotten men and women who want to talk about real issues," she tweeted.
It seems that nothing can shake her loyalty to Trump.