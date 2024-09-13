Trump Makes Desperate Attempt To Keep Swifties On His Side With Tacky Eras Tour Merch

After wrapping up a strange and wild-eyed debate performance, former President Donald Trump took another devastating hit barely 30 minutes later as Taylor Swift officially endorsed Kamala Harris. Not only that, but the pop superstar urged her Swifties to register to vote, essentially activating her notoriously massive fanbase and sending them to the polls. While Swift's endorsement shouldn't come as a total surprise given she endorsed Joe Biden in the 2020 election, it's not what Trump needed at the moment. His campaign's response didn't help the situation either.

The morning after Swift's endorsement, Trump's campaign made a desperate attempt on X, formerly Twitter, to keep Swifties in the fold by selling "Trump Era" t-shirts. Needless to say, the blatant rip-off of Swift's Eras Tour merch was quickly blasted in the comments.

🚨NEW MERCH🚨 Calling all Swifties for Trump Get your Trump Era shirt today 👉https://t.co/HkA7LwHhIC pic.twitter.com/gqqITeCOFb — Team Trump (Text TRUMP to 88022) (@TeamTrump) September 12, 2024

"Yall are so cringe, and not in a good way," one X user wrote. "Dude, she doesn't like you, this is embarrassing," another posted. "You guys are in your continuously getting sued era," a user quipped. A sizable number of comments also tagged Swift and her publicist Tree Paine, who were no doubt aware of Trump's latest stunt. You'd think the former president's campaign would have tread more carefully given Swift's endorsement specifically called out his social media activity.