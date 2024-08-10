What Kamala Harris' Exes Have Said About Her

In an ideal world, we'd judge politicians solely on their credentials and accomplishments. But in reality, their personal lives are often put under a microscope, with every juicy detail getting dissected by the media and the public. Kamala Harris is no exception. But while some might expect her exes to spill some dirt about the vice president, they've actually done the opposite — one even endorsed her for the 2024 presidential election (kind of).

Everyone knows Harris has been happily married to Douglas Emhoff, an entertainment attorney, since 2014. They met on a blind date a year before they tied the knot, and the rest is history. While they keep their relationship relatively private, Emhoff, who also made history as the first-ever second gentleman, isn't shy about gushing over his wife. "I know her about the best of anyone, and I just want to make sure everyone in America knows the Kamala Harris that I know," he shared in an appearance on Slate's "A Word" podcast. "The one you're seeing, that leader, but also the mother, the auntie, the one who loves cooking us Sunday dinner. She's funny, she's fun. We've got to make sure that people know what they're getting: a real, true leader who's focused on them and their issues, and not themselves, which is what the former guy is all about."

As for her past relationships, they're refreshingly drama-free. While her exes haven't waxed poetic about her like Emhoff, they're not exactly throwing shade either.