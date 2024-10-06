The Seriously Shady Side Of Laura Loomer

A lot of names are thrown around during a presidential election, and one that's risen to the top in the 2024 race is Laura Loomer. The right-wing activist isn't new to controversy, but presidential politics are a new area for Loomer, and plenty of people on both sides of the aisle are concerned. She isn't a minor player in far-right conspiracies and issues — she's at the forefront.

Loomer has said and done things that aren't exactly palatable to the wider electorate. As a result, Loomer's close proximity to former President Donald Trump has many raising their eyebrows. Not only has she expressed views that are offensive to many, her beliefs can be considerably dangerous for immigrants, non-white people, and the like.

To put it plainly, Loomer is a controversial figure who many in and out of politics cannot stand for. She's got a seriously shady side, but not everyone is as familiar with Loomer as others. We're digging into the shady side of Laura Loomer, and you won't believe some of the things she's gotten herself involved in over the years.