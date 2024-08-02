Inside Marjorie Taylor Greene's Divorce From Ex-Husband Perry

As it turns out, Marjorie Taylor Greene previously filed for divorce from Perry Greene way back in 2012. As reported by The Atlantic, following Marjorie's alleged participation in two extramarital affairs, the couple separated in March 2012. Greene officially filed for divorce merely fourth months later. In the end, however, the couple did not move forward with the divorce proceedings, quietly calling the divorce off two months later.

Still, those close to Marjorie and the Greene family are adamant that Marjorie's alleged indiscretions were anything but discreet. "It wasn't a secret. Everyone who moved in her circles knew about both the affairs," one source told the Daily Mail. The Republican politician, however, vehemently denied that any such affairs took place. When asked for comment by the same publication, Marjorie referred to the impending story as "ridiculous tabloid garbage spread by an avowed Communist," and "another attempt to smear my name because I'm the biggest threat to the Democrats' Socialist agenda."

Since then, Marjorie has seemingly moved on from the cheating allegations. One might argue that, at the time of this writing, she works overtime defending her boyfriend Brian Glenn as he landed in a scandal of his own making and putting together 2024 RNC outfits even more disastrous than her divorce. In other words, Greene has stayed VERY busy.