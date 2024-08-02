Inside Marjorie Taylor Greene's Divorce From Ex-Husband Perry
Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene and her husband Perry Greene made headlines in December 2022 when it was revealed that they were officially divorced after 27 years of marriage. According to the December 22, 2022 time-stamped official divorce decree obtained by Business Insider, both parties had previously reached a settlement regarding the division of their marital assets and property on December 13. In short, the couple had already ironed out who was getting what. As reported by The Hill, Perry's initial divorce petition asked that the couple's assets and debt be divided equally among the estranged spouses — fair and square!
The story goes that Marjorie and Perry wed way back in 1995 and went on to have three children together: Lauren, Taylor and Derek, all of whom are adults now. From the outside looking in, it appeared the Greene family had it all. Sadly, however, it appears the demise of their union had been a long time coming.
Perry Greene filed from divorce from Marjorie Taylor Greene
While Marjorie Taylor Greene is known for coining the infamous term "national divorce," suggesting that it was high time the United States "separate by red states and blue states and shrink the federal government," according to NBC News, it was actually her husband Perry Greene who pulled the plug on the couple's long-standing marriage. As reported by People, Perry filed for divorce in late September 2022, citing that their union was "irretrievably broken." He was also careful to note that the spouses had "previously separated and remain in a bona fide state of separation."
At the time of the Perry's filing, Marjorie requested privacy and kept her gaze focused on the couple's three adult children. "Marriage is a wonderful thing and I'm a firm believer in it," she said. "Our society is formed by a husband and wife creating a family to nurture and protect. Together, Perry and I formed our family and raised three great kids," she told People. "He gave me the best job title you can ever earn: Mom. I'll always be grateful for how great of a dad he is to our children." Alas, it appears that the congresswoman may have left out some rather sordid details regarding the couple's high-profile divorce and, ultimately, her shady side.
Marjorie Taylor Greene also previously filed for divorce following allegations that she cheated
As it turns out, Marjorie Taylor Greene previously filed for divorce from Perry Greene way back in 2012. As reported by The Atlantic, following Marjorie's alleged participation in two extramarital affairs, the couple separated in March 2012. Greene officially filed for divorce merely fourth months later. In the end, however, the couple did not move forward with the divorce proceedings, quietly calling the divorce off two months later.
Still, those close to Marjorie and the Greene family are adamant that Marjorie's alleged indiscretions were anything but discreet. "It wasn't a secret. Everyone who moved in her circles knew about both the affairs," one source told the Daily Mail. The Republican politician, however, vehemently denied that any such affairs took place. When asked for comment by the same publication, Marjorie referred to the impending story as "ridiculous tabloid garbage spread by an avowed Communist," and "another attempt to smear my name because I'm the biggest threat to the Democrats' Socialist agenda."
Since then, Marjorie has seemingly moved on from the cheating allegations. One might argue that, at the time of this writing, she works overtime defending her boyfriend Brian Glenn as he landed in a scandal of his own making and putting together 2024 RNC outfits even more disastrous than her divorce. In other words, Greene has stayed VERY busy.