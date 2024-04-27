How Marjorie Taylor Greene's Boyfriend Landed In A Scandal

Marjorie Taylor Greene has long been incredibly outspoken in her complaints about drag performers, and her boyfriend, Brian Glenn, is just as controversial. As such, when old footage of Glenn dressed in drag came to light, it certainly raised a few eyebrows. However, let's just say the couple ... well, they were unmoved.

ICYMI, Greene has had a lot to say about drag performers over the years. In June 2022, she took to X, then Twitter, to declare, "I'm introducing a bill to make it illegal for children to be exposed to drag queen performances." Two days later, she went on Facebook to complain about a pride event that would include drag queens reading to children. Unsurprisingly, Greene wanted it shut down — but DW, there was no hatred involved. "It is not hateful to say NO and stop Drag Queen story times/shows for children ... It's immoral and irresponsible not to," she wrote in the Facebook post. As for Glenn, well, same vibe. In May 2023, he took to X to misgender Brittney Griner and complain of "men" being allowed in women's sports.

Given the couple's stance, it was incredibly ironic when, in response to Glenn's attack on Griner, a video of him promoting a play while dressed in drag was posted to the @PatriotTakes X account. However, neither Greene nor Glenn were bothered by the outrage that ensued. In fact, they pretty much glazed over the entire situation.