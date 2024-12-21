Weird Things About Donald Trump Everyone Ignores

While many Americans who didn't vote for Donald Trump were ready to totally tune politics out after his 2024 election victory, he quickly started escalating the weirdness to a level that was impossible to ignore. Based on his long history of odd antics, perhaps nobody should have been surprised by the deluge of bizarre developments.

Then again, it's still hard to imagine anyone predicting Donald allowing meme lord Elon Musk to become an unofficial Trump family member and asking him to spearhead an official task force named after the SpaceX founder's favorite meme coin: DOGE. But did anybody bat an eyelash when Donald released a cologne line inspired by his assassination attempt called Fight, Fight, Fight? Except, of course, for Kimberly Guilfoyle, whose tendency to go overboard with the eye makeup makes profuse eyelash batting unavoidable.

Things took a surreal turn when "The Apprentice" host launched his political career, most forgetting many of his absurd stunts, peculiar quirks, and strange fixations — such as when Donald got teed off at Kristen Stewart and launched a tweet tirade against her. Well, be prepared to revisit more of the ludicrousness.