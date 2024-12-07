Donald Trump's Go-To McDonald's Order Comes With A Lot Of Calories

Donald Trump's daily diet may not be what healthcare professionals consider ideal, with the president-elect often skipping breakfast and splurging at dinner. He has also made no secret of his love of fast food. During his first term as president, Trump treated the Clemson University football team to a banquet of items from McDonald's, Burger King, and Wendy's. While he appreciates different chains, Trump seems to have a soft spot for McDonald's — and his go-to meal would nearly fulfill an adult man's caloric needs for the day.

But Trump isn't worried. He actually believes there are advantages to eating at fast food restaurants, particularly when he's on the road. "I'm a very clean person. I like cleanliness," he told CNN in 2016. "And I think you're better off going there than maybe some place where you have no idea where the food is coming from." He also appreciates the quality control of mass-produced foodstuffs. "One bad hamburger, you can destroy McDonald's. One bad hamburger and you take Wendy's and all these other places and they're out of business," he said.

Trump also reportedly believes consuming fast food is safer in other aspects. "[He] had a longtime fear of being poisoned, one reason why he liked to eat at McDonald's — nobody knew he was coming and the food was safely premade," Michael Wolff wrote in his 2018 book, "Fire and Fury: Inside the Trump White House." Trump may have lost weight leading up to the 2024 election, but he hasn't quit McDonald's.