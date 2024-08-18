The Strange Story Behind How Donald & Melania Trump Chose Barron's Name

Barron Trump's name has an air of prestige and affluence. It's derived from the term "baron," a title given to European nobles. However, if Donald Trump and Melania Trump's intention was to gift their son with a moniker associated with sovereignty and stature, they could have chosen the higher ranking of duke.

There's something about the former first son that has the MAGA-verse convinced that he's destined to possess even more power than his father. Maybe it's Barron's impressive height and his regal name that have them comparing him to Roman emperors. Speaking to Slate about this weird fixation on Barron, conspiracy theory expert Mike Rothschild said, "[Donald's] fans are obsessed with physical strength and traditional good looks. Barron is tall, has a really defined chin, and never speaks — he's perfect as their silent avenger."

Donald couldn't have known that Barron would grow into his moniker, but he did think about what the future might hold for his kids when naming them. In her memoir "Raising Trump," his first wife, Ivana Trump, recalls Donald's reaction to her suggestion that they name their oldest child after him: "What if he's a loser?" Donald reportedly thinks Donald Trump Jr. has a future in politics, so perhaps he doesn't mind sharing monikers with him now. In a way, he also shares his name with Barron — or at least, one of his alter egos does. Donald's history with the name may explain why he was hesitant to bestow it upon his youngest.