What Does Donald Trump Really Think About Donald Trump Jr. Having A Future In Politics?

Former President Donald Trump isn't shy about voicing his opinions, even about Donald Trump Jr. – his namesake and eldest son. "He's not the sharpest knife in the drawer," the former president allegedly said after, per GQ, the news of the 2017 Trump Tower Moscow meeting broke like a badly built can of worms. And frankly, the 45th president is not the only one who believes his son isn't necessarily the brightest one in the room.

In 2017, The Daily Beast reported that Trump's oldest son was called "Fredo" by some campaign staff, comparing Don Jr. to the disliked son of Don Vito Corleone from "The Godfather." And in 2019, Vanity Fair reported that Don Jr. was saved from being charged by Special Counsel Robert Mueller. As the outlet wrote, "But luckily for the president's eldest son, he ended up getting off scot-free ... because Robert Mueller concluded he was too stupid to know what he was doing." Not to be harsh, but clearly, there's a track record here.

That said, The Guardian reported that Don Jr. is "seen by many as the heir apparent to the 'Make America Great Again' (MAGA) movement." Like his father, Don Jr. loves riling people up on Twitter, getting into feuds, and generally taking after his pops in the controversy category. So what does the former president really think about Don Jr. having a future in politics?