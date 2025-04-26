Justin Trudeau Accidentally Proved Trump Lied About His Height (Again)

It's pretty easy to see Donald Trump isn't short. Melania Trump stands at 5 feet,11 inches, and he's typically still taller than her when she's wearing heels. Even so, on a number of occasions it's seemed as though he's rounded his height up just a tad — and in pictures of Donald alongside Justin Trudeau, that much becomes very clear.

Advertisement

Many will remember Donald being trolled in 2024 when he was booked at Fulton County Jail and his measurements became public knowledge, with his height listed at 6-foot-3. The internet had a field day with that, comparing the Don to other tall public figures he's been photographed alongside, like Prince William, who actually is 6 feet, 3 inches tall. Donald was unquestionably shorter than the future king. The same can be said of images of Donald with Trudeau ... whose height is listed at 6 feet, 2 inches.

Between pictures of the two statesmen at the 2018 G7 meeting, D-Day commemorations in 2019, and the 2019 NATO summit, Trudeau has often seemed to be just a touch taller than Donald. In fact, even Barbra Streisand has poked fun at Donald for things not adding up. Taking to X (formerly Twitter) in 2019, she shared a snap of them together along with the caption, "He even has to lie about his height?" Admittedly, there have also been times when they've appeared to be the same height. With that in mind, it seems very likely that both Donald and Trudeau are just a few decimals off a perfect figure — and while the latter has possibly rounded down, the former has opted to do the opposite. Honestly, it wouldn't be off-brand.

Advertisement