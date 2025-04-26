Justin Trudeau Accidentally Proved Trump Lied About His Height (Again)
It's pretty easy to see Donald Trump isn't short. Melania Trump stands at 5 feet,11 inches, and he's typically still taller than her when she's wearing heels. Even so, on a number of occasions it's seemed as though he's rounded his height up just a tad — and in pictures of Donald alongside Justin Trudeau, that much becomes very clear.
Many will remember Donald being trolled in 2024 when he was booked at Fulton County Jail and his measurements became public knowledge, with his height listed at 6-foot-3. The internet had a field day with that, comparing the Don to other tall public figures he's been photographed alongside, like Prince William, who actually is 6 feet, 3 inches tall. Donald was unquestionably shorter than the future king. The same can be said of images of Donald with Trudeau ... whose height is listed at 6 feet, 2 inches.
Between pictures of the two statesmen at the 2018 G7 meeting, D-Day commemorations in 2019, and the 2019 NATO summit, Trudeau has often seemed to be just a touch taller than Donald. In fact, even Barbra Streisand has poked fun at Donald for things not adding up. Taking to X (formerly Twitter) in 2019, she shared a snap of them together along with the caption, "He even has to lie about his height?" Admittedly, there have also been times when they've appeared to be the same height. With that in mind, it seems very likely that both Donald and Trudeau are just a few decimals off a perfect figure — and while the latter has possibly rounded down, the former has opted to do the opposite. Honestly, it wouldn't be off-brand.
Trump is known to be obsessed with height
It does warrant mentioning that even before the convenient slip-up on his booking forms, Donald Trump has long made it clear that he's preoccupied with height. Back in 2018, he repeatedly made fun of Michael Bloomberg for being 5-foot-7, referring to him in a speech at CPAC as "Mini Mike." In 2020, Jay Matthews of The Washington Post — who had long written about the links between height and success in elections — also pointed out Donald's habit of poking fun at his political opponents based on their stature, making specific reference to the time he referred to Adam Schiff as "Liddle Adam Schiff" and Marco Rubio as "Little Marco," among others.
Given his obvious equation of tallness with superiority, it's fairly textbook to see why Donald would have lied about his height. After all, he's even made slightly self-deprecating jokes about the major height difference between himself and his youngest child in the past, hinting in an interview on "Impaulsive" at being so jealous of Barron Trump's height that he doesn't want to be photographed with him anymore. Heck, we wouldn't be surprised if some of the tension in Donald's relationship with Donald Trump Jr. stems from the fact that his eldest child is actually slightly shorter than him at 6 feet, 1 inch.
Now that we think of it, though, in many pictures of them together, Donald and Don Jr. actually look to be the exact same height. Perhaps that means Donald isn't even 6-foot-2. It certainly would explain why at times he's appeared shorter than Justin Trudeau.