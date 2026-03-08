Scandals That Led To Chris Pratt's Massive Downfall From Fame

Most celebrities have ups and downs in their careers, but there are some whose lows just keep getting worse. This seems to be the case with Chris Pratt. At the height of his career, he was a major movie star and heartthrob in Hollywood. More recently, though, he's been dealing with a significant downfall, struggling to maintain his massive fame and high status, and there are plenty of possible reasons for the actor's unfortunate turn of events.

Pratt started off as a comedy star thanks to his role in "Parks and Recreation." He quickly moved on to action and drama roles, starring in huge franchises like "Guardians of the Galaxy," the "Jurassic World" films, and "The Super Mario Bros. Movie." However, since the latter blockbuster, his starring roles have been less impressive. Just look at the 2025 and 2026 movies "The Electric State" and "Mercy," respectively.

Even with "Stranger Things" star Millie Bobby Brown in the film, "The Electric State" couldn't impress critics, scoring a 14% rating on Rotten Tomatoes. Audiences' opinions fared a little better but were still disappointing, especially for a movie that reportedly cost something like $300 million. As for "Mercy," the action flick garnered a rating of 25% on Rotten Tomatoes; despite its lower budget of $60 million, it didn't even break even, making $54 million globally, according to Box Office Mojo. So, what exactly led fans to want Pratt to be canceled?